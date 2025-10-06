Welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!

After just five weeks, there are no undefeated teams left in the NFL. The Bills and the Eagles were the last two undefeated teams standing heading into Week 5, but they both lost on Sunday. This now marks just the fourth time since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970 that we'll be leaving Week 5 without a single undefeated team left in the league.

The moral of the story is that no one is good this year, so good luck figuring out who's going to win the Super Bowl. One team I won't be betting on to win the Super Bowl is the Jets, because they are the only winless team left in the NFL after the Saints and Titans both won on Sunday.

With that in mind, let's get to the rundown.

As always, here's your reminder to tell all your friends to sign up for the newsletter. To get them signed up, all you have to do is click here.

1. NFL Week 5 grades: Patriots earn high mark for winning at Highmark

Getty Images

Welcome to my favorite part of the Monday newsletter, which is where I hand out grades for all 32 teams. Actually, this week, I didn't grade all 32 teams because there were four teams on a bye, so you're only getting 28 grades.

Anyway, here are the grades from three notable games from Sunday:

Patriots 23-20 over Bills (full recap)

Patriots takeaway: The Patriots finally have a QB who can go toe to toe with Josh Allen and Drake Maye proved that on Sunday night. The Pats QB threw for 273 yards and made several spectacular throws during a perfect fourth quarter that saw him go 6 of 6 for 90 yards. Maye got a lot of help from Stefon Diggs, who seemed excited to be getting revenge on his old team. Diggs caught 10 passes for 146 yards and he's given Maye the type of top-tier target that he lacked last year. For the first time since Tom Brady was in New England, it feels like the Patriots actually have a shot to win the AFC East this year. Grade: A-

The Patriots finally have a QB who can go toe to toe with Josh Allen and Drake Maye proved that on Sunday night. The Pats QB threw for 273 yards and made several spectacular throws during a perfect fourth quarter that saw him go 6 of 6 for 90 yards. Maye got a lot of help from Stefon Diggs, who seemed excited to be getting revenge on his old team. Diggs caught 10 passes for 146 yards and he's given Maye the type of top-tier target that he lacked last year. For the first time since Tom Brady was in New England, it feels like the Patriots actually have a shot to win the AFC East this year. Bills takeaway: The Bills had gone an NFL-record 26 games without losing the turnover battle, but that streak finally came to an end on Sunday night and it's a big reason why they lost. Josh Allen uncharacteristically turned the ball over twice (with an interception and a lost fumble) and Keon Coleman also lost a fumble. The Patriots got 10 points off those turnovers and that was the difference in the game. With this loss, the Bills suddenly don't look so unbeatable and their five-year reign atop the AFC East could be in jeopardy. Grade: B-

Titans 22-21 over Cardinals (full recap)

Titans takeaway: The Titans won their first game of the season and they did it in stunning fashion. With Tennessee trailing 21-6 going into the fourth quarter, Cam Ward went off. The No. 1 overall pick played like the No. 1 overall pick, throwing for 193 yards in the final quarter. He was calm, cool and collected under pressure, which is exactly what you want to see from your franchise QB. Ward was in-sync with Calvin Ridley, who caught five passes for 131 yards in the game. The Titans definitely needed some luck -- like when Tyler Lockett recovered the ball in the end zone after the Cardinals fumbled away an interception -- but sometimes, luck is exactly what you need to win in the NFL. No matter what happens this year, the Titans will be able to hang their hat on this shocking win. Grade: A-

The Titans won their first game of the season and they did it in stunning fashion. With Tennessee trailing 21-6 going into the fourth quarter, Cam Ward went off. The No. 1 overall pick played like the No. 1 overall pick, throwing for 193 yards in the final quarter. He was calm, cool and collected under pressure, which is exactly what you want to see from your franchise QB. Ward was in-sync with Calvin Ridley, who caught five passes for 131 yards in the game. The Titans definitely needed some luck -- like when Tyler Lockett recovered the ball in the end zone after the Cardinals fumbled away an interception -- but sometimes, luck is exactly what you need to win in the NFL. No matter what happens this year, the Titans will be able to hang their hat on this shocking win. Cardinals takeaway: When you blow a 15-point lead to the worst team in the NFL, you get an "F." The Cardinals lost this game because of two inexcusable errors. The first one came from Emari Demercado, who appeared to have a surefire touchdown on a 76-yard run, but he let go of the football and fumbled out of the end zone after he started to celebrate the score a little too early. In the fourth quarter, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson appeared to seal the game when he picked off Cam Ward, but he fumbled the ball away after hitting the ground hard on the play and the Titans recovered the ball in the end zone for a Tennessee touchdown. That's two scores that shouldn't have happened, but they did, because the Cardinals forgot how to play football. The Cards have now lost three straight games on a field goal as time expired, which made NFL history. Grade: F

Buccaneers 38-35 over Seahawks (full recap)

Buccaneers takeaway: Baker Mayfield might be the most clutch QB in the NFL right now. For the fourth time this season, Mayfield led the Bucs to a wild win and this might have been his most impressive performance yet. Mayfield, who threw for 379 yards and two touchdowns, became the first QB since 2000 with at least with 375 yards passing and four or fewer incompletions in a regular-season game. Mayfield's favorite new target was Emeka Egbuka, who is a budding superstar. The rookie caught seven passes for 163 yards. Good teams find a way to win close games and the Buccaneers have been doing that pretty much every week. Grade: B+

Baker Mayfield might be the most clutch QB in the NFL right now. For the fourth time this season, Mayfield led the Bucs to a wild win and this might have been his most impressive performance yet. Mayfield, who threw for 379 yards and two touchdowns, became the first QB since 2000 with at least with 375 yards passing and four or fewer incompletions in a regular-season game. Mayfield's favorite new target was Emeka Egbuka, who is a budding superstar. The rookie caught seven passes for 163 yards. Good teams find a way to win close games and the Buccaneers have been doing that pretty much every week. Seahawks takeaway: This was a nightmare loss for the Seahawks, who let this game slip away. The biggest concern coming out of Sunday is that their defense got gashed up for 426 yards. The defense played well through the first four weeks, but had no answers for Baker Mayfield. Seattle also got crushed by several big mistakes with the biggest one coming from Sam Darnold, who threw an interception with under a minute left to play that set up Tampa Bay's game-winning field goal. The pick ruined an otherwise brilliant day by Darnold, who threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns. The Seahawks also lost a fumble in the first half (that led to a Buccaneers TD) and Jason Myers missed an early field goal. The Seahawks are definitely a good team, but it doesn't feel like they're in the top tier of contenders in the NFC just yet. Grade: B

As for the other 20 grades we handed out in Week 5, you can check those out by clicking here.

2. NFL Week 5 winners and losers: Bad week to be a fan of bird teams

You can't have a week of NFL action without having winners and losers, so we have some winners and losers. Cody Benjamin came up with this week's list, and we're going to check out his losers, and thankfully, I am not on the list, but two bird teams are.

LOSERS

Ravens fans. If you count yourself among Baltimore faithful, Sunday was about as ugly as it gets: Not only was Lamar Jackson not available to carry the Ravens offense with his dual-threat magic, but John Harbaugh had basically no answers otherwise..

If you count yourself among Baltimore faithful, Sunday was about as ugly as it gets: Not only was Lamar Jackson not available to carry the Ravens offense with his dual-threat magic, but John Harbaugh had basically no answers otherwise.. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni and his pass catchers. The Eagles were unbeaten playing Jalen Hurts' not-pretty but efficient brand of football, and then, after a week of tiptoeing around A.J. Brown's passive-aggressive social-media venting about the club's scattershot passing attack, Sirianni and his staff decided to ... ignore Saquon Barkley? Brown and DeVonta Smith got their targets (18 combined), and while Smith was a true weapon against Denver, it was also fitting the two wideouts ended Sunday lying helpless atop each other in the end zone: Philly blowing a 14-point lead to fall to the Broncos was a near-direct result of forcing the ball through the air. Hopefully, for the Eagles' sake, it's a wake-up call for all.

The Eagles were unbeaten playing Jalen Hurts' not-pretty but efficient brand of football, and then, after a week of tiptoeing around A.J. Brown's passive-aggressive social-media venting about the club's scattershot passing attack, Sirianni and his staff decided to ... ignore Saquon Barkley? Brown and DeVonta Smith got their targets (18 combined), and while Smith was a true weapon against Denver, it was also fitting the two wideouts ended Sunday lying helpless atop each other in the end zone: Philly blowing a 14-point lead to fall to the Broncos was a near-direct result of forcing the ball through the air. Hopefully, for the Eagles' sake, it's a wake-up call for all. Raiders owner Mark Davis. This was the one year it seemed like the Raiders might actually vault themselves into relevancy in the AFC West, with Davis luring big names at coach (Pete Carroll), quarterback (Geno Smith), offensive coordinator (Chip Kelly) and even minority stakeholder (Tom Brady). Unfortunately, that "dream team" has resulted in a 1-4 start, and Sunday's performance was the least competitive of all -- a 40-6 drubbing at the hands of the Colts.

If you want to see Benjamin's list of winners, be sure to click here.

3. Overreactions from Week 5: Will Geno Smith get benched?

Getty Images

Everyone on the internet loves to overreact to things, and that's especially true when we're talking about the the NFL. With that in mind, Jeff Kerr decided to take a look at several things that happened in Week 5 to decide if we're all overreacting.

Statement: Geno Smith will get benched at some point this year.

Overreaction or reality: Reality. Smith threw two interceptions and had a 63.8 passer rating in the Raiders' 40-6 loss to the Colts. The Raiders don't have a good roster, but Smith was supposed to be better. Without Brock Bowers, he was horrible. At some point, the Raiders are going to go to Kenny Pickett, no matter what they gave up for Smith this offseason -- and despite the two-year, $75 million extension they agreed upon as well. Smith just isn't a starting NFL quarterback anymore, and the Raiders need to turn the page.

Statement: This will be Jonathan Gannon's final season with the Cardinals.

Overreaction or reality: Reality. The Titans are one of the worst teams in the NFL, and the Cardinals blew a commanding lead at home. For a team that needs to either make the playoffs or be competitive enough to push for one, that can't happen. The losses are close, but Gannon has little wiggle room. He needs to turn this around, or his tenure with the Cardinals won't last much longer.

Statement: Eagles on the heels of another collapse.

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction. Philadelphia has been outgained in every game this season, yet is somehow 4-1. The offense has issues that need fixing, but this Eagles team isn't collapsing despite the yardage differential and inconsistency. Sunday's game should have been a win, but this group has still emerged victorious in 20 of its past 22 games. No collapse is happening in Philadelphia.

There are plenty more overreactions, and if you want to check those out, be sure to click here.

4. Crazy stats from Week 5: Cardinals on historical losing streak

Every Sunday night, I get an email from our research department here at CBS Sports, and every Sunday, that email always includes some amazingly wild stats about the games that were just played.

With that in mind, here are 13 crazy stats from Week 5:

Heartbreak birds. With their loss to the Titans, the Cardinals are now the first team in NFL history to lose three straight games with their opponent kicking a field goal as time expired. The streak started with a loss to the 49ers in Week 3 followed by a loss to the Seahawks in Week 4. And then there was Sunday's total meltdown that ended with the Titans winning on a game-winning field goal. Cardiac Kids. The Buccaneers beat the Seahawks with a game-winning field goal as time expired, and thanks to that kick, Tampa Bay is now the first team in NFL history to win four of their first five games with a score in the final minute of regulation. Former Buckeyes go off. Emeka Egbuka (163 receiving yards) and Jaxon Smith-Njigba (132 yards) both went off on Sunday. This marked the first game since 1999 where opposing receivers from the same college both topped 130 yards in a game. Egbuka and JSN both attended Ohio State (The last time it happened came with Jeff Graham vs Cris Carter in 1999). Absurd accuracy. Baker Mayfield completed 29 of 33 passes (87.9%) for 379 yards and two touchdowns during Tampa Bay's 38-35 win over Seattle. For the Seahawks, Sam Darnold completed 28 of 34 passes (82.4%) for 341 yards and four touchdowns. This marks the first game in NFL history where opposing quarterbacks both recorded at least 325 yards passing and completed over 80% of their passes. Broncos' big win. Denver's 21-17 win over the Eagles marked just the second time in franchise history that the Broncos have won a game on the road where they were down by 14 points or more entering the fourth quarter. Ravens defense is getting steamrolled. The Ravens lost 44-10 to the Texans and they have now allowed 35.4 point per game through five weeks, which is the most in franchise history through the first five weeks. They are also the first team in 71 years to allow 37 points or more in four of their first five games (1954 Washington). Browns can't win with a rookie QB. Dillon Gabriel was the 17th rookie QB to start a game for the Browns since the team returned to the NFL in 1999. With Cleveland's loss in London, those rookies have now combined to go 0-17. Dynamic Duo. Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery both scored at least one touchdown on Sunday, marking the 14th time where they've both scored at least once in the same game. That means they've now tied Daryl Johnston and Emmitt Smith for the most times in NFL history where two running back teammates have scored in the same game. Ja'Marr Chase is playing both ways. Bengals QB Jake Browning threw three interceptions on Sunday and Chase made the tackle on all of them. Due to that fact, Chase became the first player in NFL history to catch at least five passes, score two receiving touchdowns and have at least three tackles in the same game. Maybe he should be playing both ways. Run Rico Run. Panthers running back Rico Dowdle rushed for 206 yards against the Dolphins, which is the second-highest total in NFL history for a player making his first start with a new team (Michael Turner had 220 with the Falcons in 2008). Saints draft pick finally gets a win. With New Orleans win over the Giants, Spencer Rattler became the first QB drafted by the Saints to win a game for them since 1998 (Danny Wuerffel). Jets have been historically bad. One reason the Jets have been so bad this year is because they haven't forced any turnovers. The Jets are the only team over the past 85 years to make it through the first five weeks of the season without recording a single takeaway. International drama. In Minnesota's 21-17 win over the Browns, Jordan Addison caught the game-winning TD with just 25 seconds left to play. This marked the first time ever that there was a game-winning TD scored with under a minute remaining in regulation or in overtime of an international game.

If you see any other fun facts, feel free to tweet them at me.

5. Monday night preview: Picks and best bets for Chiefs at Jaguars

For just the second time in 14 years, the Jaguars are hosting a Monday night game and it's a big one. If the Jags can pull off an upset against the Chiefs, that will move them to 4-1, which would put them in a first-place tie with the Colts in the AFC South. On the other hand, if the Chiefs pull out the win, Kansas City will move into a tie at the top of the AFC West with the Broncos and Chargers. And if that happens, we'll all laugh about the fact that we thought the Chiefs' dynasty was over after they started 0-2 this year.

Here's one reason why each team should be feeling confident going into the game:

Why the Chiefs can win: The Chiefs passing game finally came alive last week with Patrick Mahomes throwing for a season-high 270 yards and four touchdowns. Mahomes could have another big game tonight and that's because he's going up against a Jaguars defense that has struggled to stop the pass. Xavier Worthy (shoulder/ankle) was a late addition to the injury report and if he doesn't play, that will certainly hurt, but early indications are that he'll be on the field, which means we could see another monster game from a Kansas City offense that put up 37 points last week.

The Chiefs passing game finally came alive last week with Patrick Mahomes throwing for a season-high 270 yards and four touchdowns. Mahomes could have another big game tonight and that's because he's going up against a Jaguars defense that has struggled to stop the pass. Xavier Worthy (shoulder/ankle) was a late addition to the injury report and if he doesn't play, that will certainly hurt, but early indications are that he'll be on the field, which means we could see another monster game from a Kansas City offense that put up 37 points last week. Why the Jaguars can win: With Travis Etienne leading the way, the Jaguars have averaged 144 yards per game on the ground this season, which ranked in the top five in the NFL heading into Week 5. On the flip side, the Chiefs have struggled to stop the run, so if there's one weakness the Jags should be able to take advantage of, that's it. If the Jags can get Etienne going, that should put them in a spot where they can pull off the upset.

You can get a full preview of the game from Jared Dubin by clicking here.

If you're thinking about betting on the game, here are a couple of props (odds via BetMGM):

ONE RUSHING PROP I LIKE: Travis Etienne OVER 63.5 rushing yards (-115): If the Jags can get their rushing attack going, that will allow them to control the clock and keep Patrick Mahomes off the field, so I expect them to go to Etienne early and often. The Jags running back is averaging 98.5 yards rushing per game this year, which leads the NFL, and I'm not sure if he'll get quite that high tonight, but I do think he'll easily top 63.5 yards rushing.

If the Jags can get their rushing attack going, that will allow them to control the clock and keep Patrick Mahomes off the field, so I expect them to go to Etienne early and often. The Jags running back is averaging 98.5 yards rushing per game this year, which leads the NFL, and I'm not sure if he'll get quite that high tonight, but I do think he'll easily top 63.5 yards rushing. ONE KICKING PROP I LIKE: Harrison Butker OVER 7.5 points (-110): The Chiefs kicker has been struggling this year with five missed kicks (three field goals and two extra points), but despite those misses, he's still done plenty of scoring Butker is averaging 9.3 points per game this year and he scored 13 in the Chiefs' win over the Ravens last week. I fully expect another big game from Butker, who should comfortably get over this number.

If you're wondering how my props are doing this year, I'm 12-8 (5-4 on kicker props and 7-4 on all other props).

And now, it's time for some picks.

PICKS FOR 'MNF'

Jared's pick: Chiefs 27-23 over Jaguars

Prisco's pick: Jaguars 23-21 over Chiefs

My pick: Chiefs 27-23 over Jaguars

Over on our CBSSports.com picks page, there are seven of us taking the Chiefs to win straight up, but we're split right down the middle on whether the Chiefs will cover as a 3.5-point favorite.

6. Extra points: Mark Sanchez arrested in Indianapolis

Getty Images

It was a busy weekend in the NFL, and since it's nearly impossible to keep track of everything that happened, I went ahead and put together a roundup for you.