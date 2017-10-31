NFL won't suspend Dolphins' Kiko Alonso for brutal hit that injured Joe Flacco

Last Thursday, Joe Flacco's night ended early after he took a late headshot from Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso. Alonso wasn't ejected for the hit, but at the time, many assumed that the league would suspend him after taking a closer look at the incident.

That will not be the case. According to NFL.com's Kevin Patra, NFL spokesperson Joe Lockhart told reporters on a conference call on Tuesday that there won't be any suspensions for on-field misconduct during Week 8's slate of games. Of course, that doesn't mean Alonso will also escape a hefty fine.

Here's the hit in question, which knocked Flacco out of the game:

Omg Joe Flacco. Toss kiko for that. pic.twitter.com/s18bRdHrd5 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 27, 2017

Immediately after, a scuffle ensued as the Ravens were rightly pissed that their quarterback took what appeared to be a cheap shot. Alonso was flagged on the play, but wasn't forced to leave the game. He also maintained that it wasn't a dirty play.

After the game, Alonso said there was "no way" he could have avoided the hit.

"When a guy slides, the target is very small. I just think it [Flacco's slide] was a second late, which is why I hit him, to be honest with you," he said, via ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley. "At first I was anticipating I thought he was going to slide. And then it got to a point where I was like, 'I got to him,' because he slid too late."

If you're a pissed off Ravens fan, you can take solace in the fact that Flacco appears to be relatively OK all things considered. According to Ravens coach John Harbaugh, Flacco doesn't have any concussion symptoms and he's on track to play against the Titans on Sunday.

Coach Harbaugh said that “symptoms are zero” with Joe Flacco in regards to his concussion.



“I think there’s a good chance he’ll play.” — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 30, 2017

At 4-4, the Ravens are in the thick of the AFC playoff race, but they'll need their offense to improve over the coming weeks if they're hoping to secure a playoff spot. Through eight weeks, the Ravens are ranked 31st in yards per game and as a team, they're scoring only 21.3 points per game -- a number that is benefited by multiple defensive and special teams scores.