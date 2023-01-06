It was a scary scene in Cincinnati on Monday night when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a tackle. Hamlin remains in the ICU, but has made incredible progress and is now breathing on his own. Hamlin communicated with doctors on Thursday and had his breathing tube removed on Friday.
Hamlin's "neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team," per the physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Now able to speak, he joined the Bills for their team meeting via FaceTime, telling the group, "I love you boys."
The scary scene occurred during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. In the first quarter, Hamlin delivered a hit on Tee Higgins. He initially got up but then collapsed back down onto the field. Players immediately called for medical personnel to attend to Hamlin. They treated Hamlin for a significant amount of time, providing him with oxygen and CPR before he left in an ambulance.
Coaches and players from both sides met to gather and provide support for each other. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and Bills head coach Sean McDermott met and then brought their respective teams to the locker room. The game was delayed, then suspended and eventually canceled completely.
The NFL world has come together in support for Hamlin and his family, donating millions to his charity, The Chasing M's Foundation. Since the injury, players and coaches around the league have sent their support to Hamlin as each update on his health became available.
Had to be the most incredible team meeting of all time. https://t.co/qe6MuS8tuM— Ryan Switzer (@Switz) January 6, 2023
This is phenomenal news!!— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 6, 2023
After all Damar Hamlin has been through, when he awoke his worry was his teammates. If we have learned anything about Damar the last few days, it’s that he puts others before himself. Now he will see the overflow of support he has gotten and get to change more lives because of it— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 5, 2023
We’re praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa. Moments like this put into perspective what it means to play this game we love. Thankful for our communities in Cincinnati and Buffalo for the overwhelming level of care and support I know they’ll continue to provide.— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 3, 2023
Many players wanted to show their support by wearing Hamlin jerseys.
Any way somebody can hook me up with a Hamlin jersey to wear for pregame this week ? My fanatics jersey won’t be here in time.— SAUCE (@iamSauceGardner) January 4, 2023
Players thanked the medical staff that assisted Hamlin and helped save his life.
Unbelievable strength from this man. Once again the Bills + Bengals medical staffs, and everyone in that ICU, are heroes.— Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) January 6, 2023
This warmed my heart this morning. https://t.co/p4s7HBixpZ
Hero!! https://t.co/o1bNTzUSm8— DaQuan Jones (@RiDQulous_98) January 6, 2023
Denny Kellington a REAL LIFE HERO. He performed CPR on Damar Hamlin on the field and was crucial in saving his life. pic.twitter.com/FHpng0bPOD— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 5, 2023
Here's a look at some of the reaction from when Hamlin's injury first happened.
Bills Mafia is with you, @HamlinIsland. ❤️💙— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023
Our thoughts and prayers are with Damar Hamlin and the Bills. 🧡 https://t.co/ZyLbQU2BI1— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 3, 2023
Prayers for Hamlin 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 i hope everything is okay.— Ryan Shazier (@RyanShazier) January 3, 2023
The game is not important.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 3, 2023
Damar Hamlin’s life is important.
Please be ok. Please.
God be wit D Hamlin right now!! 🙏— Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) January 3, 2023
Chilling. Prayers for Damar Hamlin.— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 3, 2023
Players reactions say it all. Everyone is feeling every emotion right now for Damar Hamlin. No idea how this game continues.— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 3, 2023
Praying for Damar and his family 🙏🏾 such a scary sight to see all that matters right now is his health and staying close to his family.— Najee Harris (@ohthatsNajee22) January 3, 2023