It was a scary scene in Cincinnati on Monday night when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a tackle. Hamlin remains in the ICU, but has made incredible progress and is now breathing on his own. Hamlin communicated with doctors on Thursday and had his breathing tube removed on Friday.

Hamlin's "neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team," per the physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Now able to speak, he joined the Bills for their team meeting via FaceTime, telling the group, "I love you boys."

The scary scene occurred during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. In the first quarter, Hamlin delivered a hit on Tee Higgins. He initially got up but then collapsed back down onto the field. Players immediately called for medical personnel to attend to Hamlin. They treated Hamlin for a significant amount of time, providing him with oxygen and CPR before he left in an ambulance.

Coaches and players from both sides met to gather and provide support for each other. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and Bills head coach Sean McDermott met and then brought their respective teams to the locker room. The game was delayed, then suspended and eventually canceled completely.

The NFL world has come together in support for Hamlin and his family, donating millions to his charity, The Chasing M's Foundation. Since the injury, players and coaches around the league have sent their support to Hamlin as each update on his health became available.

Many players wanted to show their support by wearing Hamlin jerseys.

Players thanked the medical staff that assisted Hamlin and helped save his life.

Here's a look at some of the reaction from when Hamlin's injury first happened.