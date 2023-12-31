Russell Wilson is out as the Broncos' starting quarterback, echoing reports this week that Denver threatened to bench him earlier in 2023 if he didn't adjust an injury guarantee in his contract. The NFL Players Association came to his defense back in November, according to the Washington Post, accusing the Broncos of violating the NFL's collective bargaining agreement with their actions.

A Nov. 4 letter issued by the NFLPA to both the Broncos and the league office -- and republished by the Post -- reiterates claims from Wilson's camp that team brass "informed Mr. Wilson and his (agent) that if Mr. Wilson would not renegotiate his (contract) to relinquish certain salary guarantees, the Broncos would remove him from the starting lineup." The letter continued by arguing that if the Broncos followed through with their threat, the team would be in violation of the CBA, Wilson's contract and New York law.

The NFLPA also argued in the letter that it anticipated Denver would still "commit these violations under the guise of 'coaching decisions,'" suggesting arbitration and/or litigation could soon follow against the Broncos.

Broncos coach Sean Payton has said Wilson's benching is primarily football-related, aiming for an offensive "spark" with backup Jarrett Stidham following a 1-3 stretch in December. But Wilson has told reporters the threat to be demoted did, in fact, first arise during Denver's bye week in November. All signs point to the two sides breaking up in the offseason, when the Broncos can outright release Wilson to avoid an additional $37 million commitment to the QB beyond 2023.