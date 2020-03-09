NFLPA announces extension on CBA vote, NFL evaluating franchise/transition tag deadline

The NFLPA announced an extension on the voting deadline for the proposed collective bargaining agreement, extending the vote until Saturday, March 14, at 11:59 p.m. ET. The previous deadline was Thursday, March 12 at 11:59 p.m. ET, so players will get an extra 48 hours to vote. With the new deadline in place, the dust will hopefully settle on the new CBA by March 14. Of course, extending the deadline leaves things open-ended when it comes to the deadline for teams to use the franchise and transition tag on impending free agents. The original deadline for teams to use the tag was March 12, but the league is evaluating that deadline in line with the delayed CBA vote (per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero). Per Albert Breer of the MMQB, the players wanted the union to produce a document comparing the 2011 CBA to the current proposal and the union wanted the players to have time to look at everything.

There are around 1,900 members in the players union and a simple majority of votes is needed for the CBA to be ratified. The key points regarding the proposed CBA start with changes to the NFL schedule. The NFL will increase the season to 17 games (from 16) and that will include the addition of an extra team to the playoffs in each conference. The 14-team playoff proposal would have the top seed earning a first-round bye while seeds No. 2 through No. 7 would play on Wild Card Weekend.

The 17-game schedule could start as early as 2021 with the 14-team playoff taking effect as early as 2020. With the expansion of the schedule, the preseason will be reduced from four weeks to three as the fourth preseason week would become an extra bye week for the players.

The active gameday roster will expand from 46 to 48 players as practice squads will expand from 10 to 12 players in 2020. That number will increase to 14 players starting in 2022 (including between two and four players with unlimited accrued seasons per team). Also starting in 2021, the annual player revenue will increase from 47 to a minimum of 48% which can go as high to 48.8% with a "media kicker" from the new television deal.

The NFL offseason has been on a temporary hold with the new CBA not yet in place. The league will know where it stands with just two days before the league's "legal tampering period" where clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents.

The league's offseason has been condensed even further with the delay of the CBA vote, making the start of the 2020 league year a hectic one once the players decide on the CBA for the next decade.