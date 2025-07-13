The NFLPA released a statement Sunday backing NFLPA's executive director Lloyd Howell, who was recently discovered to be working simultaneously as the executive director and as a paid consultant for an equity group approved to invest in the NFL. The conflict of interest has left uncertainty around whether Howell will stay in his current position with the NFLPA.

Howell is a part-time, paid consultant for The Carlyle Group, a private equity firm approved by the league to own part of an NFL team.

The NFLPA's statement reads, per CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones:

"As members of the NFLPA Executive Committee, we categorically reject false reports insinuating doubts within this committee or suggestions that we have asked our Executive Director to step down. We further reject attempts to mischaracterize the committee's views or divide our membership. We have established a deliberate process to carefully assess the issues that have been raised and will not engage in a rush to judgement. We believe in and remain committed to working with our Executive Director and other members of NFLPA staff and player leadership who have a shared mission to advance the best interests of players. As we approach the 2025 season, we look forward to continuing our important work together and ensuring the strength and unity of our association."

According to ESPN, a union lawyer asked Howell to think about leaving his role with the firm, to clear any suspicions of a conflict of interest, but he reportedly decided not to.

Howell joined the firm in March 2023 and three months later he was hired by the NFLPA. The league selected three private equity firms and a consortium of firms to the group that is able to invest in a minority share of teams, with the share not going over 10%.

Howell has a five-year term and will be in his third year this season.