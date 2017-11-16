NFLPA blasts NFL disciplinary process as a 'sham and a lie' after Ezekiel Elliott case

The Ezekiel Elliott case is over. Elliott released a statement on Wednesday night announcing his decision to no longer pursue an appeal; a fairly logical move for the Cowboys running back given he hit a wall from a legal standpoint. Any further attempt at recourse was only going to lead to further loss. And it could mean Elliott pushes the timeline back, but ultimately he would miss Week 17 and maybe the playoffs as he serves the six-game suspension initially handed down by Roger Goodell.

The NFLPA will also not seek any further legal action against the league, but the union is not happy about how things unfolded, issuing a statement announcing the move and also decrying the NFL discipline process as "a sham and a lie."

"On behalf of all players, the Union appealed the suspension of Ezekiel Elliott to its logical conclusion and we are withdrawing our lawsuit," the NFLPA said in a statement.

"Our vigilant fight on behalf of Ezekiel once again exposed the NFL's disciplinary process as a sham and a lie. They hired several former federal prosecutors, brought in "experts" and imposed a process with the stated goal of "getting it right," yet the management council refuses to step in and stop repeated manipulation of an already awful League-imposed system."

Here's the thing: they might be wrong when it comes to "sham" and "lie" but they aren't completely wrong about the problems within the current system. It is insane that the NFL can play judge/jury/executioner when it comes to player punishment and equally insane that the league appoints an arbitrator. The courts kind of agreed with them that it is a problem.

Here's the other thing: the union agreed to this process in the CBA. They signed off on it, for better or worse. It's one of those things you agree to and then realize, seven years or so down the road, that it's a terrible idea. But you signed a 10-year lease. Good luck getting out of it.

Elliott was always facing an uphill battle when it came to his court case.

The NFLPA and the NFL aren't done haggling about the personal conduct policy and Roger Goodell's role in meting out punishment. But it should be very clear moving forward that finding justice in a court of law is not going to work. Both Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Elliott have been shot down by the court system -- which values an agreed-upon labor contract as well as arbitration awards over the actual merits of the individual cases -- in successive seasons. Players may find a tougher time getting as far as Elliott did moving forward.

But come time for a new CBA, in 2021, this will be a big issue. The union will fight hard to relieve Goodell of his power in these matters, and the NFL will probably be willing to acquiesce at some point in the negotiations. It's a big win for the NFLPA and something the NFL probably won't mind giving up, because it can get rid of all the negative press we have seen in cases like this.

No one wants to see "sham" and "lie" attached to their process for handling people who run afoul of the law and/or the general behavior policy. The NFLPA does not want to have to issue that release, but it was dealt a blow in court that gives it no other recourse.

Fortunately for fans of football, we can move on from this particular issue. Until it happens again.