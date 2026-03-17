The NFL Players Association announced on Tuesday that former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman JC Tretter has been elected by the Board of Player Representatives to be the union's next executive director. Tretter ascends to the role after serving as NFLPA president from 2020 to 2024, along with his nine-year career in the league.

"On behalf of the Board of Player Representatives, we are proud to welcome JC Tretter as our new executive director and confident in the leadership that he will bring to our union," the NFLPA said in a statement. "This decision reflects the responsibility our Board of Player Representatives carries on behalf of every player. We conducted a thorough, deliberate search to identify the right long-term leader to deliver sustained, meaningful progress for our members. JC earned the trust of our Board and demonstrated a clear commitment to serving this membership. We're excited about what's ahead."

Tretter, 35, succeeds David White, who held the role on an interim basis dating to August 2025. Over his tenure as NFLPA president, he helped steer player safety through the COVID-19 pandemic, along with helping negotiate the CBA. On top of those endeavors, Tretter launched the NFLPA's Team Report Cards, which have become a key engine for change across the league to give players better working environments.

"There are times in your life when you know that you are exactly where you're supposed to be. That's where I am today. I'm grateful for the trust my fellow players have placed in me, and I'm going to reward that trust with my fullest commitment to these players and chart a new course for our union. My sole goal is to build up the strength of the NFLPA," Tretter said in a statement, via the NFLPA. "I understand the responsibility that comes with this role and how important it is to stand shoulder‑to‑shoulder with player leadership. This union has always played a critical role in shaping the game, and that work is as important now as it's ever been. The NFLPA needs leadership that listens, leads with integrity, and puts players first every day. That's exactly how I plan to lead."

In a statement released in conjunction with the announcement, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell noted that Tretter brings a "unique perspective to this critical leadership role" thanks to his playing career, along with prior work as NFLPA president.

"We have worked with JC for several years, first as union president when he helped the leagues and the NFLPA successfully navigate through COVID during the 2020 season," said Goodell. "We look forward to building upon that relationship to further our shared priorities, including our commitment to advancing player health and safety and ensuring the global growth of our game for our fans, the players and our clubs."

Tretter is named the NFLPA's fifth executive director after an extensive search of more than 300 candidates. He will report to the Board of Player Representatives. According to NFL Media, Tretter's official start date as NFLPA executive director is April 1.