NFLPA executive committee member Thomas Morstead talks coronavirus efforts and 2020 season

While New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead has won a Super Bowl ring and appeared in a Pro Bowl during his 11 seasons in the NFL, he's actually just like you. He misses sports and would like if life got back to normal soon.

COVID-19 has made seemingly everything come to a standstill. Millions in the United States are unemployed, over 56,000 people have lost their lives and all that we do to entertain ourselves has changed. There's no more going to bars or restaurants, no more large public gatherings and no more sports. The NBA, NHL and MLB all had to put their seasons on hold due to the coronavirus, and it's unknown when our lives will get back to business as usual.

The pandemic started during the NFL offseason, so this league hasn't been affected as much as others have -- but rookie minicamp, training camp and the preseason continue to inch closer. In a recent interview with CBS Sports, Morstead spoke about how the pandemic has affected his life, what he's doing in order to help out and what he thinks the 2020 NFL season will look like.

"Normally we would have started our offseason last week, but we aren't even allowed in our facilities right now," said Morstead. "I've got all my little hodgepodge weight room set up on my back patio porch outside and I'm just getting in whatever I can in between watching the kids -- obviously all the kids' schools are shut down -- I've got four young kids so dealing with that as well, so yeah, it's been very different."

While Morstead has tried to keep in shape, he also is doing his best to help out those on the front lines who are risking their lives to combat the coronavirus. Recently, he has become an investor with Main Squeeze Juice Company -- a New Orleans-based juice and smoothie bar franchise whose ownership includes former Saints wide receiver Marques Colston.

"If it doesn't grow out of the ground, they don't use it," said Morstead. "No syrups and things like that. I took notice of it because Marques Colston, my former teammate, was an investor and the first franchise location that opened up was just about five minutes from my house, so I just started going and I got to know the owner of that store and then I got introduced to the CEO of the franchising company."

The Main Squeeze Juice Company has started a program called "Main Squeeze Mondays," where Morstead and others deliver immune-boosting shots to the front-line staff at various medical and health facilities throughout New Orleans and Baton Rouge.

"We are just trying to provide some good nutrition for the doctors, nurses, healthcare staff at the hospitals locally and it's just our way of adding in a little support," said Morstead. "Obviously you're seeing stories of this all over, people are chipping in all sorts of different ways around the country and around the world with everything going on and it's just us trying to do our little part."

They have delivered nearly 4,000 immune-boosting shots during their fight to #squeezeoutcovid, and have even set up a fund so that anyone can sponsor local healthcare workers through their service.

"We are all alternating delivering," said Morstead. "It's been different groups of people physically doing it -- but we're not even allowed in the hospitals so we're not actually shaking anyone's hand -- we are literally going around the back and handing it off to hospital staff because they won't even let you in the hospitals."

While the NFL is trying to abide by its typical league calendar -- even if it meant conducting a fully virtual NFL Draft -- it's not like the players have been unaffected. Despite the concerns about the 2020 NFL season, we know that Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Brian Allen tested positive for the coronavirus, as did Denver Broncos pass rusher Von Miller. Morstead said that he wasn't surprised to see members of the NFL family forced to deal with this issue -- as that's just the nature of this pandemic.

"This is just as contagious of a virus we have seen -- that's the issue with it," said Morstead. "It's not that it's statistically so daunting per person that gets it, it's that so many people can get it so quickly for a various number of reasons so I'm actually surprised more guys haven't tested positive because it's been all over the country and all over the world."

There have been many rumors when it comes to what the upcoming NFL season will look like if the pandemic refuses to slow down. The league hasn't been very vocal about any plans yet, which makes sense because they don't want to make a decision they can't go back on should the pandemic cease or if a second wave appears. Morstead is hopeful that the NFL will play football this season, but it's hard to imagine playing in front of fans.

"I'm not a doctor and all I'm doing is basing my opinion on what I'm reading and what I'm educating myself with, but from what I'm reading and hearing, I don't know how we are going to play in front of fans this year," said Morstead. "I'm pretty pessimistic about that. I am hopeful that we will have a season, no one wants to have a season where we can't have games with our fans, but I also feel like if you were going to poll the majority of fans -- just to have the access to the season even if they couldn't attend games, just to be able to watch on TV -- I think most everybody would want a season. We'll kind of cross that bridge when we get to it."

Interestingly enough, Morstead is actually a member on the NFLPA executive committee -- so you could say he's more in the know of issues the league and players association are dealing with. As of now, he says that he has not had talks with his fellow committee members or with the league concerning the pandemic -- but he is anticipating another challenge that may be awaiting them.

"At some point, if there are changes that relate to our collective bargaining agreement -- and obviously this will have some drastic things potentially -- we'll be involved in that," said Morstead. "But I have not personally been in any of those conversations yet."

It will be interesting to see how the revenue stream is altered if the NFL does indeed have to suspend their season or play in empty stadiums, but Morstead is not just waiting around hoping that things get better in the coming months -- he's trying to make a difference in the safest way he can.