NFLPA executive director Lloyd Howell has announced that he is stepping down from his role. In recent weeks, Howell has been at the center of controversy, including for his work as a paid consultant for a private equity firm approved to invest in the NFL.

In a statement released on Thursday night, Howell said his priority was always to fight for the health and well-being of the players' union. Howell went on to note that his presence has become a "distraction" and ultimately prompted his decision to step away. Howell was entering the third year of his five-year term with the NFLPA.

"Two years ago, I accepted the role of Executive Director of the NFLPA because I believe deeply in the mission of this union and the power of collective action to drive positive change for the players of America's most popular sport," Howell said. "Our members deserve a union that will fight relentlessly for their health, safety, financial futures and long-term well-being. My priority has been to lead that fight by serving this union with focus and dedication.

"It's clear that my leadership has become a distraction to the important work the NFLPA advances every day. For this reason, I have informed the NFLPA Executive Committee that I am stepping down as Executive Director of the NFLPA and Chairman of the Board of NFL Players effective immediately. I hope this will allow the NFLPA to maintain its focus on its player members ahead of the upcoming season.

"I am proud of what we have been able to accomplish at the NFLPA over the past two years. I will be rooting for the players from the sidelines as loud as ever, and I know the NFLPA will continue to ensure that players remain firmly at the center of football's future."

After news broke that Howell was a paid consultant for The Carlyle Group, one of three private equity firms that had been approved to own up to 10% of an NFL team, the NFLPA initially shared a statement in support of Howell. Howell joined the firm in 2023, one year before The Carlyle Group received approval from the league.

Less than a week before that, the NFLPA announced an appeal of an arbitration ruling claiming that the NFLPA struck a confidentiality agreement with the NFL and colluded to conceal salary details from players. In January, an arbiter ruled against the players' union, saying there was not enough evidence to suggest collusion between the owners as it pertained to contract negotiations with quarterbacks.

However, in the arbiter's report, he noted that the NFLPA had shown "by a clear preponderance of the evidence" that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and chief legal counsel Jeff Pash urged owners to restrict guaranteed money in players' contracts. That detail didn't see the light of day until two weeks ago when it was revealed on an episode of the "Pablo Torre Finds Out" podcast. That's because the confidentiality agreement between the union and the league made it so only the league, a select number of top union executives and union lawyers had access to the full arbitration report.

Additionally, ESPN reported earlier Thursday that two player representatives who voted for Howell were unaware that he was sued for sexual discrimination and retaliation in 2011 while working for Booz Allen, a renowned consulting firm.

According to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, the NFLPA's board now plans to meet "as soon as possible" to map out its next steps, including naming an interim executive director.