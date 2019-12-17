NFLPA, Jaguars grievance ruling: Jalen Ramsey, Dante Fowler and Allen Robinson weigh in on controversy

Jalen Ramsey told you so. That's what the All-Pro cornerback wants everyone to know, after forcing his way out of a Jacksonville Jaguars uniform this season. Ramsey, who locked horns with head coach Doug Marrone and refused to take the field prior to a trade being struck -- one that eventually sent him to the Los Angeles Rams -- because of reported back issues, infuriated the club on his way out because of the latter.

Mostly, it was because the Jaguars medical staff deemed him fit to play, but Ramsey continually opted to seek outside medical advice, much to the chagrin of the team. As it turns out, the last thing the Jaguars could've and should've been upset about was a player opting to seek medical opinions and treatment independent of the organization.

Tried to tell y’all 🤦🏾‍♂️ 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) December 17, 2019

Allen Robinson, the Jaguars longtime star receiver who now suits up for the Chicago Bears, agrees with Ramsey's sentiment.

😂😂😂😂 — Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) December 17, 2019

With the NFLPA winning an arbitration grievance against them, the Jaguars were found guilty of fining a specific player a sum of more than $700,000 for missing 25 appointments with the team's trainer(s) in 2018 -- appointments/treatments they deemed mandatory.

The problem was/is the appointments were during the offseason and, as such, not mandatory at all. This means the team violated the Collective Bargaining Agreement by attempting to mandate them and then issuing fines for non-compliance, but the NFLPA's victory reverses the fines and -- even more damning -- shines a bright light on an illegal league practice, with the association also issuing a scathing warning to any free agents considering signing with the Jaguars going forward.

The player in question was Dante Fowler, traded away to the Rams one year prior to Ramsey heading west to join him, and he couldn't be more thrilled about the outcome.

They literally hated me . I got it all back though! Thanks to the NFLPA https://t.co/vUIg5tsKvr — Dante fowler (@dantefowler) December 16, 2019

With such a damning outcome for the Jaguars, and following another poor regular season campaign that's also led to Marrone being on the hot seat, it'll be difficult for Jacksonville to woo free agents to North Florida in the immediate future. With team exec Tom Coughlin also coming under fire because of the arbitration ruling -- having already driven wedges between himself and the players in his time with the organization -- team owner Shad Khan has a lot of damage control to do, and not a lot of time to do it.

The new league year opens in mid-March, and if Khan wants to wipe the smears off of the Jaguars brand, it's time for him to make the tough decisions on Marrone, Coughlin and anyone else dragging the team down. Less than two seasons removed from winning their division and nearly making a Super Bowl appearance, the Jaguars are now one of the worst teams (read: organizations) in all of football.

Their fall from grace has been as swift as their climb was to it in the first place.