After months of discussion with the NFL Players Association, the NFL has relaxed several rules around the policies on substance abuse and performance enhancing substances.



"Last week, we reached agreement with the NFL on several beneficial changes to the policies," an NFLPA memo obtained by CBS Sports reads. The changes will be effective as of Dec. 6, according to a source.

According to the memo, when there's a violation for a substance of abuse, the teams are now only informed of the penalty and not what the substance was, if the test was positive.



Fines for a positive test related to substances of abuse have been reduced. Previously a first violation led to a fine of a half-game's paycheck, a whole game for a second violation and two games for a third violation. Now, there's a $15,000 fine for a first violation and a $20,000 fine for a second. Not until the third violation is there a fine of one game check.



For years, missed tests have been counted as cumulative. That means if a player missed a test in his rookie year and then missed a test in his fifth year, he would be fined one game check for a second violation. Now, the count is reset to zero if there are no missed tests within a year (or a half-year after being discharged from the league's Substances of Abuse Program.)

The league has increased the THC level (which is specific to the compound in cannabis) for a positive test from 150 ng/ml to 350 ng/ml. And according to the memo, players in the program may be tested for fentanyl "if clinically indicated." There will be no discipline for a positive test, but "failing to comply with a mandatory meeting regarding fentanyl will result in a $15,000 fine."



And there will be a $15,000 fine for any player caught recording and posting the collection process on social media.

For the Performance Enhancing Substances policy, the testing-window notification time has been extended. Players once had to test within three hours of notification, but now if a player is notified before morning activities, he must test before afternoon activities.



Previously a suspended player couldn't be reinstated until he tests negative for the performance enhancing substance. Now the player will be reinstated "if the presence of a substance(s) provides no performance enhancing effect," according to the memo.



And just like the policy on substances of abuse, the PES policy now allows for missed tests to reset to zero after no missed tests in a year.