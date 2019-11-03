NFLPA releases statement on Trent Williams, aware of 'misinformation' by league

The National Football League Players Association went to bat for Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams, days after the Redskins requested a joint investigation to the league (more on that here) and Players Association on how they handled treatment of a cancerous growth on Williams's head. In the statement released by the NFLPA, the league was accused of "misinformation by the league on its own network that was not sourced."

"In our multiple conversations with Trent and his agent, we have considered various options based on the facts, but we also understand that Trent wants to put this all behind him, not relive a painful experience when his life was in danger and move on with his career. We are also aware of misinformation being repeated on the NFL's own network that is not sourced and is only designed to tarnish Trent's reputation.

"Our union supports Trent, is protecting his rights and continues to consider potential action if a campaign against him continues."

Back in April, NFL Network reported that Williams had a growth on his head, and doctors were worried that it was a malignant tumor. The situation at one time "appeared to be very serious," but the growth was removed without issue and Williams was said to be fine.

That turned out not to be the case as Williams revealed he had cancer and a tumor was removed from his skull. With no guaranteed money left on his contract, Williams does not intend to play for the Redskins again, per CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora, who doesn't expect the investigation to conclude for a while.

"In the end," La Canfora said, "the most likely scenario is him being traded in early 2020. Which, of course, could have easily occurred in 2019 to render all of this moot. So I suspect WiIliams has played his last game for them, regardless of any hearings or findings."