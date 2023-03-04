If you've ever wondered what NFL players complain about while they're at work, we now have that answer.

The reason we know is because the NFLPA released a surprising survey on Wednesday where players were asked to grade the working conditions of their current team. The NFLPA had 1,300 players rate how their current team handles eight specific categories, including: treatment of families, nutrition, weight room, strength staff, training room, training staff, locker room and travel.

The players were asked to assign their team a letter grade from "A+" to "F-" in each category and let's just say some teams are definitely doing better than others. Although many players were very complimentary of their team, there were a lot of complaints filed, so we decided to take a look at the eight worst ones.

With that in mind, let's get to the list:

1. Jaguars apparently have a rat problem

The Jaguars might want to think about bringing an actual Jaguar into their facility because that might help with their rat problem. Seriously, they have a rat problem. According to the survey, the rat issue was the No. 1 complaint for players in Jacksonville. "When asked what the number one thing they want changed at their facility, the answer was unanimous – get rid of the rats! Players reported that for three to four weeks [during the 2022 season], there was a rat infestation in the locker room and laundry hampers."

In related news, the Jaguars home stadium also seems to have a rat problem.

The moral of the story here is that rats really seem to like the Jaguars.

2. Cardinals are cheapskates

Like every other team, the Cardinals will let you take food home from the practice facility, but unlike other teams, the Cardinals are CHARGING their players to take the food home. From the survey, "If players would like dinner, it will be boxed up for them, but players reported that the team will charge you via payroll deduction. This is apparently the only club that does this." Players also noted that they are charged for EVERY meal they eat at the facility during the offseason. Also, their quality of food ranked dead last. Bad food does not sound like a smart way to entice free agents.

3. Bengals need to fix their plumbing

The Bengals ranked as the sixth-worst team overall in this survey and one reason is because they can't get the simple things right. The plumbing isn't working and there's nowhere for players to charge their cell phones. According to the survey, players "have issues with the showers and toilets not consistently working, and they are the only team that does not have outlets in their lockers to charge devices." The Bengals are also one of two teams that doesn't provide vitamins to their players and the ONLY team that doesn't provide supplements.

4. Commanders hate everything about playing for the Commanders

The Commanders finished dead last in this survey and it's easy to see why. The players have no faith in Dan Snyder to upgrade the facility, they feel the training room is understaffed, some players are forced to have a roommate at the team hotel the night before a game and they don't fly their players first class. Players also noted that there's a lack of warm water and poor drainage in the showers. Maybe the Commanders and Bengals can go in on a plumber together.

5. Colts might need a new chef

The Colts ranked 16th overall, but their quality of food was the one spot where they were lacking with players giving the team a "D" grade. Players dislike the food so much that they apparently sometimes bring their own food from home to eat at the facility. When you play for an NFL team and you have to pack your own lunch, that's probably not a good thing.

6. Ravens hate their strength coaches

Ravens players voted their strength coaches as the worst in the NFL. Here's what the survey had to say about Baltimore's situation, "30 of the 32 teams in the NFL gave their strength coaches fairly positive reviews. Baltimore was one of the two teams that fell well below the rest, and they were even significantly below the second-worst team. Players do not feel like the strength staff helps them be more successful. The team recently parted ways with head strength coach Steve Saunders, so we will be interested to see if this area improves in his absence." The team clearly took this complaint to heart because it parted ways with Saunders last week, who was the Ravens' head of strength and conditioning.

7. Chiefs might need a new trainer

The Chiefs training staff ranked as the worst in the NFL. The players main issues with the training staff is that they "feel discouraged from reporting their injuries, they do not feel they get the level of personal care that they should and they fear retribution for speaking up for better care." Despite all those complaints, the Chiefs still managed to win their second Super Bowl in four years in February.

8. Chargers players would like some amenities and more space

The Chargers are one of two teams in the NFL that doesn't have a sauna OR a steam room (The Texans are the other one). Also, from the cafeteria to the weight room to the locker room, players feel like everything is too small. The Chargers are currently running the team out of a converted office building, which seems to be the root of most of these issues. Fortunately for Chargers players, most of these issues should be fixed when the team's new $270 million practice facility opens in 2024.

Remember, these were just some of the biggest complaints. For a look at the full rankings from the player survey, be sure to click here.