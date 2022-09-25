The NFLPA is initiating an investigation into the Dolphins' handling of Tua Tagovailoa's concussion check during Sunday's 21-19 win over the Bills, according to NFL Media. Tagovailoa briefly left the game after taking a hard head shot on the field after being pushed late by Bills linebacker Matt Milano. He returned to the game for the start of the second half after initially being labeled as questionable to return with a head injury.

It was also reported during the game that Tagovailoa may have suffered a lower back injury on the play, and not an injury to his head. In any event, Tagovailoa only missed two plays during Sunday's game. He finished the game with 186 yards on 13 of 18 passing that included key second-half completions of 32 and 45 yards to Jaylen Waddle on Miami's game-winning drive.

"I'm doing good," Tagovailoa told CBS Sports after the game when asked about his injuries. "We'll go get those checked, but for the most part, it feels good, especially after a win."

After the game, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel confirmed reports that Tagovailoa was experiencing back pain during the game. Still, Tagovailoa played and helped the Dolphins improve to 3-0 and move into first place in the AFC East.

"It shows how gutsy he is, how tough is," McDaniel said of his quarterback.

The NFLPA will likely investigate whether or not Tagovailoa actually suffered a head injury during the play that forced him to the locker room before the end of the first half. If he did, they would then have to review whether or not Tagovailoa was placed under the proper protocol before he was cleared to re-enter the game.