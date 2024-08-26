Earlier this offseason, NFL owners approved a rule that will allow emergency third quarterback to be called up an unlimited number of times from the practice squad. The NFL announced they would be expanding the Standard Elevation, but after review, the NFL Player's Association (NFLPA) has vetoed the rule change, according to the NFL Network.

The vetoed rule was presented by the competition committee and was an amendment to an article "to expand the Standard Elevation rules to permit clubs to elevate a bona fide Quarterback an unlimited number of times from its practice squad to its Active List to be its Emergency Third Quarterback."

The rule now will resort back to the 2023 guideline, stating that an emergency third quarterback needs to be on the 53-man roster and cannot be an elevation. The emergency third quarterback can be one of the two elevations per week and a player can be activated three times each season.

This is particularly timely, as roster cuts are currently in full swing, as the regular season is just over a week away. Teams must now made a decision about their quarterbacks and with the vetoed change, may elect to keep an additional QB on their final roster.

The deadline to make roster cuts, to get each team down to 53 players, is Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. ET.