In a 90-minute conference call with reporters, NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith made it clear that the general public will play a role in whether or not the NFL season begins on time, as the league and its players have been planning. Specifically, Smith noted that "[n]othing will bring football back faster than the simple decision to wear a mask."

Smith and NFLPA president J.C. Tretter spoke at length about the communication between the league and union regarding return-to-play protocols, the health and safety issues that still have to be resolved, and their reaction to communication they've received from coaches about the league's plans.

Though Smith and Tretter indicated that team doctors,"with a few reservations, said they believe it is safe to open training camp," they listed several things that need to be addressed before the players will do so, such as the frequency and protocols for testing, quarantining, the "acclimation" or ramp-up period prior to the season, and, Tretter said, what would happen if a player tested positive late in the week leading up to a game? (For example, would the rest of the team have to quarantine in addition to the player who tested positive?)

"The league has made the decision that they want to start training camp on time," Smith said, regarding these issues. "The role of the union is to hold them accountable on how to make sure it's safe to open camp now."

The league is not the only one that Smith, Tretter and the players feel they have to hold accountable. There's also the matter of coaches. Each of them indicated that certain coaches have expressed doubt about the return-to-play protocols, but Tretter also alluded to some troubling attitudes held by some unnamed coaches.

"We've had coaches say the protocols are too much to ask, coaches come forward and saying, 'Everyone's going to get sick, so we might as well all get sick together.' Those attitudes can't happen," Tretter said. "There are consequences to getting sick."

The league itself, meanwhile, issued a statement regarding the negotiations surrounding the health and safety protocols. It was noticeably less adamant about the inevitability of there being a season, but also did not indicate any consideration of pushing things back just yet.

"NFL clubs met today via videoconference and received an update on preparations for the 2020 season," the league said in its statement. "We will continue to implement the health and safety protocols developed jointly with the NFLPA, and based on the advice of leading medical experts, including review by the CDC. We will address additional issues in a cooperative way. All decisions will be made in an effort to put us in position to play a full regular season and postseason culminating with the Super Bowl which is the shared goal of the clubs and the players."

Smith and Tretter also seemed to allude to issues with how politicians and other leading figures have responded to the virus, specifically referring to the idea that the virus will just go away on its own at some point. The NFL cannot handle things the same way, they implied.

"We're in a different world now," Tretter said. "So the idea that this is going to go away with the snap of a finger and you don't have to change, that's not going to fly. Everything needs to be revamped and refitted to fit coronavirus."

Smith was on the same wavelength. "Slogans and wishful thinking haven't led our country through this pandemic, and they won't lead football on any level through this pandemic," he said.