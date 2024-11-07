The NFL's 32 teams combined to make 18 midseason trades this year, but there's one thing they didn't do: None of those trades involved a first-round pick.

As a matter of fact, we haven't seen a single 2025 first-round pick get traded at all this year. There were plenty of trades in March during free agency, but as we just mentioned, none of those trades involved a 2025 first-round pick changing hands.

It's actually extremely rare for this to happen. This season marks the first time in 23 years that every NFL team made it through the trade deadline while still holding their first-round pick for the upcoming draft. According to NFL Media, the last time it happened came in 2001, when every team made it through the trade deadline with their 2002 first-round pick still in hand.

It seems that NFL teams are starting to put more value on their first-round picks.

Although every team still currently has their first-round pick for 2025, that won't necessarily be the case by the time the draft rolls around. After the 2001 season, every team still had their 2002 first-round pick, but that quickly changed. The Buccaneers gave up their 2002 first-rounder as part of the trade that landed them Jon Gruden from the Raiders. The Dolphins also gave up their first-rounder as part of the deal that allowed them to acquire Ricky Williams from the Saints.

Since every team still has their 2025 first-round pick, that definitely will add some spice to our latest round of mock drafts. We've got four new mock drafts that all came out over the past week and you can check those out here. Our draft writers unanimously agree that Colorado's Travis Hunter will be the No. 1 overall pick in 2025.