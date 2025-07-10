While the NFL has made a conscience effort to help out the offense, there have still been a plethora of dominant defenses and defensive players who have graced the gridiron over the past 25 years.

As far as legendary units are concerned, there have been a handful of those on the defensive side of the ball since the turn of the century, specifically the 2000 Ravens, 2002 Buccaneers, 2008 Steelers, 2013 Ravens, and 2015 Broncos. In fact, the first Super Bowl that was won this century was spearheaded by the play of an all-time great defense and an all-time great player in former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis.

We'd be remiss not to mention the early 2000s Patriots defenses that played a critical role in the franchise's three Super Bowl wins over a four-year span. That unit befuddled several great offensive units, including the high-flying Colts attack that was piloted by future Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning.

When creating the list, it came down to picking the players who made the most impact over the past quarter-century. Only the best of the best were included, with many notable players being left on the cutting room floor.

** Denotes players currently in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

NFL All-Quarter Century All-Defensive Team

Honorable mentions

NFL All-Quarter Century Offensive Team: Tom Brady, Peyton Manning headline list; Aaron Rodgers misses cut Bryan DeArdo

Defensive line (8)

Starters

J.J. Watt (DE)



Aaron Donald (DT)



Warren Sapp (DT)**



Jason Taylor (DE)**



Reserves

Myles Garrett (DE)



Michael Strahan (DE)**



Richard Seymour (DE/DT)**



Haloti Ngata (NT/DT/DE)

Our starting lineup consists of two of the only three players in NFL history to win Defensive Player of the Year three times in Watt and Donald. A five-time All-Pro, the menacing Watt led the NFL in sacks twice and tackles for loss on three occasions. Donald took the baton from fellow former DPOY winner Sapp as the greatest defensive tackle in the game. The über athletic Taylor won DPOY honors in 2006 after filling the stat sheet with 13.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles and two interception returns for scores. His six career fumble returns for scores is an NFL record.

Our formidable list of reserves includes Seymour, whose pressure of Kurt Warner set up Ty Law's big pick six in the Patriots' historic upset of the Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI. Ngata, a key member of the Ravens' second Super Bowl-winning team, largely made the cut based on his versatility and ability to play nose tackle. Strahan made the cut largely because of his historic 2001 season that saw him record a league single-season record 21.5 sacks. Garrett (the 2023 DPOY winner) made it because of his pass-rushing prowess along with his ability to move around the line of scrimmage.

Linebackers (9)

Starters

T.J. Watt (LOLB)



Ray Lewis (ILB)**



Derrick Brooks (ILB)**



DeMarcus Ware (ROLB)**



Reserves

Does it get much better than this? For our starters, we've got two all-time sack machines at OLB in Watt (who tied Strahan's single-sack record during his DPOY season in 2021) and Ware, who starred for the Cowboys for over a decade before partnering up with Miller to help the Broncos capture Super Bowl 50. At inside linebacker, we've got two players who were the cornerstones to two iconic defenses. Lewis won Super Bowl MVP following the Ravens blowout win over the Giants. Brooks capped off the Buccaneers' Super Bowl win over the Raiders two years later with his 44-yard pick six.

Miller (the MVP of Super Bowl 50) is part of an accomplished group of players who made the cut as reserves. At 34, Mack is still going strong after he was selected to his ninth Pro Bowl last year. Urlacher was the face of a formidable Bears defense that played in a Super Bowl. Kuechly carved out a Hall of Fame-worthy career (he won DROY and DPOY) despite playing only eight years.

By far, the toughest decision during the making of this roster was picking Wagner over Willis, a Hall of Famer who made five All-Pros and seven Pro Bowls during his eight-year career with the 49ers. Ultimately, Wagner's longevity and impact on the Super Bowl-winning Seahawks defense gave him the nod.

Cornerbacks (4)

Starters

Charles Woodson**



Darrelle Revis**



Reserves

Champ Bailey**



Ronde Barber**



This may have been the hardest position to make when you consider that one Hall of Famer (Law) and two possible future Hall of Famers (Peterson and Sherman) had to settle for honorable mention. As good as those players were, they weren't able to top the careers of the four corners who ultimately did make the cut.

Woodson, the 2009 DPOY, is tied for fifth on the career list with 65 interceptions. Revis was so good that he had an island named after him. Surprisingly, Revis never won DPOY despite being considered the best cornerback in the game for a good portion of his career.

Bailey, a 12-time Pro Bowler, broke up an NFL-record 203 passes in addition to picking off 52 passes. Barber led the NFL in picks in 2001, but his most memorable interception took place a year later when he had a 92-yard pick six that clinched Tampa Bay's win over Philadelphia in the NFC Championship.

Safety (4)

Starters

Ed Reed (FS)**



Troy Polamalu (SS)**



Reserves

Brian Dawkins (FS)**



John Lynch (FS/SS)**



As far as dynamic duos are concerned, it doesn't get better than what we have at starting safety with Reed and Polamalu. Reed, the 2004 DPOY, is widely considered the greatest free safety in NFL history (just ask Peyton Manning and Bill Belichick). Polamalu, the 2010 DPOY, was a Tasmanian devil who made the unbelievable look routine, like his pick six that lifted the Steelers past Reed's Ravens in the 2008 AFC Championship.

The hard-hitting Dawkins enjoyed an incredibly long career that he capped off with a ninth Pro Bowl selection at the age of 38. Lynch, the fourth member of the Buccaneers' early-2000s defense to make the cut, shined at both safety positions during his Hall of Fame career.