While NFL teams have not shelled out quite as much money in the opening days of the 2021 free agency period as they did in 2020, that hasn't stopped the transaction carousel from continuing apace. As usual, a whole lot of interesting signings took place. Today, we're breaking down some of our most interesting fits on each side of the ball. We'll start in the space below, with our five favorite fits on offense. (Click here for defense.)

Washington's offense was badly undermined by poor -- and often timid -- quarterback play last season. Timidity will be the least of their problems this year, now that Fitzpatrick is at the controls. Fitz loves to take risks, and he's at least willing to throw the ball down the field a bit. (Alex Smith ranked dead last out of 41 qualifying passers in intended air yards per throw last season, per NFL.com's Next Gen Stats. Dwayne Haskins ranked 36th.)

The Football Team also had a paucity of receiving talent, with nobody outside of Terry McLaurin really able to create big plays. Enter Samuel, who is coming off the best season of his career. Why he wants to rejoin Ron Rivera and Scott Turner after he just had his best season in his first year away from them (Rivera and Turner were his head coach and offensive coordinator, respectively, in Carolina as recently as 2019), I'm not sure, but he's a good fit for the offense nonetheless. With McLaurin, Samuel, running back Antonio Gibson, and tight end Logan Thomas, the Football Team has the beginnings of a dangerous offensive skill group.

The Chargers' offensive line makeover began last offseason, when they brought in Bryan Bulaga and Trai Turner. They cut ties with Turner this year in a cap-clearing move, but made up for it by signing the best available center in Linsley, as well as a versatile lineman in Feiler who has experience at both guard and tackle. Both moves will help keep Justin Herbert well protected, which is the biggest key to LA's future success. Nothing else matters if they can't keep their franchise QB healthy, and now they have three pillars along the line to do just that. They still have a need at left tackle, but they should be able to fill that hole with the No. 13 (or 47) overall pick. That unit is now in a pretty nice spot.

After letting Hunter Henry walk for a big deal with the Patriots (more on him in a minute), the Chargers rebounded by signing Cook. He's a solid vertical field-stretcher who has been a weapon in the red zone, but who won't necessarily impede the progress of Donald Parham, who looked quite intriguing down the stretch of last year. Cook played 47 percent and 43 percent of the Saints' snaps the past two seasons, and should provide nice value for LA if he's at around the same snap rate in 2021.

The Ravens lost legendary guard Marshal Yanda to retirement last offseason. In 2020, their offensive line -- and their offense as a whole -- took a step backward without him. Here they are a year later, nabbing Zeitler on a discount deal ($7.5 million per year AAV!) that, in true Ravens form, does not count against the compensatory pick formula because Zeitler was released by the Giants. Classic Ravens move, and one that should elevate their offense in 2021.

It already feels like the Jets are going to do a better job of putting whichever quarterback they take with the No. 2 overall pick in position to succeed than they did with Sam Darnold. New York saddled Darnold with a considerably below-average offensive line throughout his tenure (which we're just assuming is over at this point, since all signs are pointing in that direction), and gave him even worse receiving talent. Already armed with 2020 second-round pick Denzel Mims, plus slot men Jamison Crowder and Braxton Berrios, the Jets splurged for Davis, who is a perfect fit for new offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur's offense. How do I know that? Well, because it's the same offense Davis ran in Tennessee, which used to be coordinator by Mike LaFleur's brother Matt, who is now the coach of the Packers.

Davis is a big, physical receiver who works well in the play-action passing game and is unafraid to make plays over the middle of the field. He'll be asked to do a whole lot of that in LaFleur's offense, and should provide a strong target for Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, or Trey Lance. With Davis and Mims on the outside, Crowder and Berrios in the slot, and Keelan Cole filling in, there's actually some receiving talent to work with here, which is a nice change of pace from the past few years. And hey, maybe this coaching staff will actually decide to utilize Chris Herndon, who has exactly the kind of athleticism you look for in a tight end running this offense.

So... this was unusual. The Patriots are typically not big free-agent spenders. They are even more rarely free-agent spenders when it means paying players from outside their building. And it's even more rare than that that they pay pass-catchers. And yet, they handed out $77.5 million worth of guarantee money to this foursome in the opening days of free agency. What's the deal?

Well, they simply could not go forward with the pass-catching talent they had on hand last season. It was not workable. Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels are at their most comfortable when the tight end position is a significant part of the offense, and that'll definitely be the case now that they've landed two big, versatile tight ends who are factors in the run-after-catch game (Smith) and red zone (Henry). Remember how Cam Newton was at his most effective when he had Greg Olsen stretching the seam up the middle? Now give him two Greg Olsens. Agholor, meanwhile, finally began to deliver on his promise last season, actually catching the ball when it was thrown his way and doing a good job of taking the top off opposing coverages. Bourne can play outside or in the slot, and has been a valuable weapon on both third-down and red-zone opportunities. All of that fits with the Patriots' usual M.O.

The value of the contracts they gave out was not necessarily ideal, but you can't say there wasn't a clear intention behind the Patriots' plan here.