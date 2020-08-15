Watch Now: Expert Breakdown: George Kittle, 49ers Agree To Massive Contract Extension ( 4:11 )

NFL players are getting paid, and many are breaking league records with their offseason deals.

In July, Patrick Mahomes dethroned Russell Wilson as the highest-paid quarterback -- and player -- in the league with a new contract from the Kansas City Chiefs. The 10-year deal worth up to $503 million with incentives is the biggest deal in sports history and the first signing over half a billion dollars.

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle became the highest-paid in his position after a five-year extension worth $75 million.

Christian McCaffrey, star running back on the Carolina Panthers, is taking home an average of $16 million a year, with $38 million guaranteed. Another player seeing dollar signs is Todd Gurley, who signed an extension through 2023 with the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams worth $60 million that includes a $20 million signing bonus.

Here is a complete breakdown of the highest-paid players by position by average salary in the NFL:

Quarterback

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs



Average annual salary: $45 million

Guaranteed: $141.428 million

Running back

Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers

Average annual salary: $16 million

Guaranteed: $38 million

Wide receiver

Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons

Average annual salary: $22 million

Guaranteed: $66 million

Tight end

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

Average annual salary: $15 million

Guaranteed: $40 million

Offensive lineman

Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans

Average annual salary: $22 million

Guaranteed: $50 million

Linebacker

Khalil Mack, outside linebacker, Chicago Bears

Average annual salary: $23.5 million

Guaranteed: $90 million

Defensive lineman

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams

Average annual salary: $22.5 million

Guaranteed: $87 million

Safety

Eddie Jackson, Chicago Bears

Average annual salary: $14.6 million

Guaranteed: $33 million

Cornerback

Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles

Average annual salary: $16.68 million

Guaranteed: $30 million

Kicker