NFL players are getting paid, and many are breaking league records with their offseason deals.
In July, Patrick Mahomes dethroned Russell Wilson as the highest-paid quarterback -- and player -- in the league with a new contract from the Kansas City Chiefs. The 10-year deal worth up to $503 million with incentives is the biggest deal in sports history and the first signing over half a billion dollars.
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle became the highest-paid in his position after a five-year extension worth $75 million.
Christian McCaffrey, star running back on the Carolina Panthers, is taking home an average of $16 million a year, with $38 million guaranteed. Another player seeing dollar signs is Todd Gurley, who signed an extension through 2023 with the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams worth $60 million that includes a $20 million signing bonus.
Here is a complete breakdown of the highest-paid players by position by average salary in the NFL:
Quarterback
- Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
- Average annual salary: $45 million
- Guaranteed: $141.428 million
Running back
- Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers
- Average annual salary: $16 million
- Guaranteed: $38 million
Wide receiver
- Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons
- Average annual salary: $22 million
- Guaranteed: $66 million
Tight end
- George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
- Average annual salary: $15 million
- Guaranteed: $40 million
Offensive lineman
- Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans
- Average annual salary: $22 million
- Guaranteed: $50 million
Linebacker
- Khalil Mack, outside linebacker, Chicago Bears
- Average annual salary: $23.5 million
- Guaranteed: $90 million
Defensive lineman
- Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
- Average annual salary: $22.5 million
- Guaranteed: $87 million
Safety
- Eddie Jackson, Chicago Bears
- Average annual salary: $14.6 million
- Guaranteed: $33 million
Cornerback
- Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles
- Average annual salary: $16.68 million
- Guaranteed: $30 million
Kicker
- Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens
- Average annual salary: $5 million
- Guaranteed: $12.5 million