When the Arizona Cardinals take the field on Thursday night, the team will be wearing a new desert-themed uniform that they've never worn before.

The uniforms were unveiled back in August as part of the NFL's "Rivalries" program. The Cardinals were one of eight teams to get a "Rivalries" uniform for 2025 and they'll be the first team to debut the new look. The plan behind the "Rivalries" program was to design a uniform based on a theme that's local to each team. With the Cardinals being located in the middle of a desert, the team decided to create a sand-colored jersey and helmet.

Here's another look at just the jersey:

The Cardinals also shared a picture of Kyler Murray practicing in the new helmet, which will be worn in a game for the first time on Thursday against the Seahawks.

The Cardinals teamed up with Nike to create the new uniform, which mirrors "the harshness of the desert heat, the shards of sand in a storm, the tan, red and copper that echo both the Desert Cardinal and the commerce that helped build the state."

With the Thursday game being played in Arizona, the Cardinals will be celebrating their new uniform by giving their field a new look. Not only will their be a sand-colored Cardinal at midfield, but the team is also painting the state flag in each end zone.

The Cardinals are one of eight teams that will be participating in the "Rivalries" program this year. This program was announced DURING the 2025 NFL Draft back in April, so a lot of people missed the initial announcement.

Over the next four seasons, one NFC division and one AFC division per year will get to debut a new "Rivalries" uniform, so not every team got a new uniform this year.

Here's when each division will be getting their "Rivalries" uniform:

2025: AFC East and NFC West (See all the 2025 uniforms here

AFC East and NFC West (See 2026: AFC South and NFC North

AFC South and NFC North 2027: AFC West and NFC East

AFC West and NFC East 2028: AFC North and NFC South

The Cardinals won't be the only team to debut a new uniform this week. The Dolphins will be wearing their "Rivalries" jerseys for the first time on Monday against the Jets.

Here's the the full "Rivalries" schedule for 2025 (The team listed first will be wearing their "Rivalries" uniform):

Week 4: Cardinals vs. Seahawks (Thursday, Sept. 25)

Cardinals vs. Seahawks (Thursday, Sept. 25) Week 4: Dolphins vs. Jets (Monday, Sept. 29)

Dolphins vs. Jets (Monday, Sept. 29) Week 5: Bills vs. Patriots (Sunday, Oct. 5)

Bills vs. Patriots (Sunday, Oct. 5) Week 11: Patriots vs. Jets (Thursday, Nov. 13))

Patriots vs. Jets (Thursday, Nov. 13)) Week 11: Rams vs. Seahawks (Sunday, Nov. 16)

Rams vs. Seahawks (Sunday, Nov. 16) Week 14: Jets vs. Dolphins (Sunday, Dec. 7)

Jets vs. Dolphins (Sunday, Dec. 7) Week 16: Seahawks vs. Rams (Thursday, Dec. 18)

Seahawks vs. Rams (Thursday, Dec. 18) Week 18: 49ers vs. Seahawks (Jan. 3 or Jan. 4)

The NFL approved a new rule in April that will allow each team to wear an alternate uniform in four different games, which is up from three. That means that any team with multiple alternate or throwback uniforms will now have an extra opportunity to wear those during the regular season. The "Rivalries" uniforms will only be worn once this season by each team.