All NFL teams have officially kicked off spring workouts, hosting organized team activities (OTAs) in the lead-up to mandatory minicamps and summer training camp. That doesn't mean rosters are completely set for the 2025 season, however.

Some big names, like Kirk Cousins with the Atlanta Falcons and T.J. Watt with the Pittsburgh Steelers, are skipping voluntary work in an effort to facilitate action from their respective teams. Soon there may be added reason for said action to occur.

While the major waves of free agency are in the rear view, along with the 2025 draft, another round of personnel moves is likely to take place in the form of the post-June 1 period. All 32 teams are permitted to carry up to 90 players on their offseason rosters, but lineups are set to undergo some additional shuffling, including by some notable veterans, such as Cousins.

What, exactly, is the post-June 1 period? Which players are likely to become more expendable, and why? How much money might teams save by cutting or releasing select veterans? Here's everything you need to know:

What is the post-June 1 period?

The post-June 1 period is exactly what it sounds like: the point of the NFL offseason when the calendar advances past June 1. Now here's its significance: Many player contracts are structured in a way that they become more expendable after June 1 of a given offseason; this technically makes it more likely for the player to be retained during the early stages of the offseason, when most roster movement occurs, but provides teams with the flexibility to increase financial savings if they move on from the player down the road (i.e. after June 1). This means that select veterans -- typically those accounting for large portions of a team's annual salary cap -- are more likely to be traded or released after June 1.

Top cut and trade candidates

Here are a handful of big names with a reasonable chance to become post-June 1 departures via trade or release:

Cousins was a no-show for the start of the Atlanta Falcons' voluntary OTAs; it's just the latest indication the quarterback prefers a fresh start after his late-year benching in 2024, the same year he signed a $180 million contract to lead the franchise. The Falcons have so far been unwilling to eat much of Cousins' inflated contract to facilitate a trade, and few teams still have glaring quarterback needs, but Atlanta will have more reason to grant Cousins his freedom: They can save $27.5 million by trading Cousins after June 1, whereas a pre-June 1 deal would've only netted them $2.5 million in instant savings. Outright cutting the veteran would also result in a net loss of $10 million after June 1, whereas a pre-June 1 release would've cost them $35 million.

The Tennessee Titans aren't rushing to move on from the former second-round pick, at least publicly, but ever since the club's new regime spent this year's No. 1 overall pick on Cam Ward, the writing has been on the wall. Could coach Brian Callahan retain the big-armed youngster as Ward's backup? Perhaps. But the Titans could save $1.6 million by trading Levis after June 1, whereas a trade or release prior to June 1 would've only saved the franchise about $600,000.

The New England Patriots just spent an early second-round pick on Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson, and they're just a year removed from extending starter Rhamondre Stevenson on a $36 million deal. Gibson may well be the odd man out, despite his track record as a pass-catching option. The Patriots, now led by Mike Vrabel, could save $2.3 million by trading Gibson after June 1 as opposed to $1.3 million prior, while a post-June 1 release would save the team an extra $1 million.

As of now, the All-Pro speedster appears set to return to the Miami Dolphins, despite his repeated hints of displeasure following the 2024 campaign. And yet, are we sure the Dolphins wouldn't entertain offers if they came in for the 31-year-old deep threat, who's had his fair share of off-field concerns even since exiting the Kansas City Chiefs? Miami would save close to $15 million by trading Hill after June 1 versus suffering a net loss of $600,000 by dealing the "Cheetah" prior to June 1.

All offseason, the Green Bay Packers have publicly anticipated a breakup with Alexander, who's simultaneously been one of the NFL's best -- and most injured -- cover men. Both sides hinted at a split in free agency, either via trade or release. Now the Packers apparently have a new contract offer on the table, but if the Pro Bowler doesn't bite at a pay cut, Green Bay could save $17 million by cutting or trading the cornerback after June 1. That's an increase of $9.5 million from prior to June 1.

Another high-profile Dolphins veteran whose age and salary could result in a summer split, Ramsey has reportedly been anticipating an exit for a while, despite just signing a $72 million extension last September. He might soon get his wish of a clean slate, as Miami can save close to $10 million by trading the cornerback after June 1 as opposed to losing $8.5 million by dealing the former Los Angeles Rams star prior to June 1. All signs point to Ramsey playing elsewhere in 2025.