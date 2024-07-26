Tua Tagovailoa became a much wealthier individual Friday after the Miami Dolphins locked their quarterback in to a massive contract extension. Tagovailoa agreed to a four-year, $212.4 million contract that includes $167 million in guaranteed money. This deal now has him as the third-highest paid quarterback in the NFL in terms of average per year ($53.1 million), just ahead of Detroit Lions Pro Bowl quarterback Jared Goff, who signed a four-year, $212 million deal in May.

Tagovailoa getting $167 million guaranteed makes him only the eighth quarterback ever to receive a guarantee over $160 million, joining Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson -- whose five-year $230 million contract is fully guaranteed -- Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert ($218.7 million guaranteed), Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow ($219.01 million guaranteed), Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence ($200 million guaranteed), Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson ($185 million guaranteed), Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts ($179.4 million guaranteed) and Goff ($170.6 million guaranteed).

Now that he's being paid like an elite quarterback in the league, Miami is hoping Tagovailoa can remain healthy and push the Kansas City Chiefs and other top contenders in the postseason. The Dolphins couldn't overcome Kansas City and the winter elements in a 26-7 wild-card round loss in 2023, and they narrowly lost to the Bills 34-31 in the 2022 wild-card round with Tagovailoa out because of concussion issues.

However, does having a well-compensated quarterback equate to championships? Well, just one player inside the newly etched top 10 highest-paid quarterbacks in the league has hoisted a Lombardi Trophy -- Patrick Mahomes, who is tied for 10th in average per year with new Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins. Here's a rundown of the highest-paid signal-callers in the league and a comparative chart of how they stack up against one another on the field.

Note: APY denotes average per-year earnings (via Spotrac).

On top of Mahomes being the only quarterback within this top 11 to actually win a Super Bowl, just three others have been to the big game: Jared Goff, Jalen Hurts and Joe Burrow.

Still, this list does signal that quarterbacks are arguably overcompensated if the name of the game is to win at a high level in the playoffs. Only Mahomes and Burrow have playoff records above .500, and seven of the 11 -- have records are below .500. In any event, if Tagovailoa can lead the Dolphins to their first Super Bowl title post-Don Shula, no one will blink twice when hearing he's one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league. The unfortunate thing for Tagovailoa and Miami is they will probably have to go through the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs and Mahomes in order to do so.