The NFL's wide receiver market has again been a major headline this offseason. Remember when the Miami Dolphins made Tyreek HIll the highest-paid wide receiver in the league after he was traded from the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022? Well, things have changed in a big way.

This offseason, Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions signed a four-year deal reportedly worth more than $120 million, while A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles inked a three-year extension worth $96 million. Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson then came over the top with a record-setting contract that made him the highest-paid non-QB in league history.

Earlier this week, the Dallas Cowboys made 2023 receptions leader CeeDee Lamb the No. 2 highest-paid wide receiver with a four-year, $136 million deal that includes $100 million guaranteed. Just days later, San Francisco 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk put an end to his offseason saga by reportedly signing a four-year extension worth $120 million.

Below we will list the top 20 highest-paid receivers in the NFL in terms of average annual salary, per Over The Cap. Everyone in the top 20 makes at least $20 million per year, and all five of the top five receivers are now making $30 million or more annually.

* denotes franchise tag