The NFL's wide receiver market has again been a major headline this offseason. Remember when the Miami Dolphins made Tyreek HIll the highest-paid wide receiver in the league after he was traded from the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022? Well, things have changed in a big way.

This offseason, Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions signed a four-year deal reportedly worth more than $120 million, while A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles inked a three-year extension worth $96 million. Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson then came over the top with a record-setting contract that made him the highest-paid non-QB in league history. 

Earlier this week, the Dallas Cowboys made 2023 receptions leader CeeDee Lamb the No. 2 highest-paid wide receiver with a four-year, $136 million deal that includes $100 million guaranteed. Just days later, San Francisco 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk put an end to his offseason saga by reportedly signing a four-year extension worth $120 million.

Below we will list the top 20 highest-paid receivers in the NFL in terms of average annual salary, per Over The Cap. Everyone in the top 20 makes at least $20 million per year, and all five of the top five receivers are now making $30 million or more annually. 

* denotes franchise tag

PlayerTeamAAVTotal valueTotal guaranteed
Justin JeffersonMinnesota Vikings$35M$140,000,000$110M
CeeDee LambDallas Cowboys$34M$136,000,000$100M

A.J. Brown

Philadelphia Eagles

$32M

$96,000,000

$84M

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Detroit Lions

$30.002M

$120,010,000

$77M

Brandon AiyukSan Francisco 49ers$30M$120,000,000$76M

Tyreek Hill

Miami Dolphins

$30M

$120,000,000

$72.2M

Jaylen Waddle

Miami Dolphins

$28.25M

$84,750,000

$76M

Davante Adams

Las Vegas Raiders

$28M

$140,000,000

$65.7M

Cooper Kupp

Los Angeles Rams

$26.7M

$80,100,000

$75M

DeVonta Smith

Philadelphia Eagles

$25M

$75,000,000

$69.9M

Nico Collins

Houston Texans

$24.25M

$72,750,000

$52.1M

DK Metcalf

Seattle Seahawks

$24M

$72,000,000

$58.2M

Deebo Samuel

San Francisco 49ers

$23.85M

$71,550,000

$58.1M

Michael Pittman Jr.

Indianapolis Colts

$23.33M

$70,000,000

$46M

Terry McLaurin

Washington Commanders

$23.2M

$69,600,000

$53.1M

Calvin Ridley

Tennessee Titans

$23M

$92,000,000

$50M

Stefon Diggs

Houston Texans

$22.5M

$22,520,000

$22M

Tee Higgins*

Cincinnati Bengals

$21.8M

$21,816,000

$21.8M

D.J. Moore

Chicago Bears

$20.6M

$61,884,000

$41.6M

Mike Evans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

$20.5M

$41,000,000

$35M