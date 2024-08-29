The NFL's wide receiver market has again been a major headline this offseason. Remember when the Miami Dolphins made Tyreek HIll the highest-paid wide receiver in the league after he was traded from the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022? Well, things have changed in a big way.
This offseason, Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions signed a four-year deal reportedly worth more than $120 million, while A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles inked a three-year extension worth $96 million. Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson then came over the top with a record-setting contract that made him the highest-paid non-QB in league history.
Earlier this week, the Dallas Cowboys made 2023 receptions leader CeeDee Lamb the No. 2 highest-paid wide receiver with a four-year, $136 million deal that includes $100 million guaranteed. Just days later, San Francisco 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk put an end to his offseason saga by reportedly signing a four-year extension worth $120 million.
Below we will list the top 20 highest-paid receivers in the NFL in terms of average annual salary, per Over The Cap. Everyone in the top 20 makes at least $20 million per year, and all five of the top five receivers are now making $30 million or more annually.
* denotes franchise tag
|Player
|Team
|AAV
|Total value
|Total guaranteed
|Justin Jefferson
|Minnesota Vikings
|$35M
|$140,000,000
|$110M
|CeeDee Lamb
|Dallas Cowboys
|$34M
|$136,000,000
|$100M
A.J. Brown
Philadelphia Eagles
$32M
$96,000,000
$84M
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Detroit Lions
$30.002M
$120,010,000
$77M
|Brandon Aiyuk
|San Francisco 49ers
|$30M
|$120,000,000
|$76M
Tyreek Hill
Miami Dolphins
$30M
$120,000,000
$72.2M
Miami Dolphins
$28.25M
$84,750,000
$76M
$28M
$140,000,000
$65.7M
$26.7M
$80,100,000
$75M
Philadelphia Eagles
$25M
$75,000,000
$69.9M
$24.25M
$72,750,000
$52.1M
$24M
$72,000,000
$58.2M
$23.85M
$71,550,000
$58.1M
Michael Pittman Jr.
$23.33M
$70,000,000
$46M
$23.2M
$69,600,000
$53.1M
$23M
$92,000,000
$50M
Houston Texans
$22.5M
$22,520,000
$22M
Tee Higgins*
$21.8M
$21,816,000
$21.8M
$20.6M
$61,884,000
$41.6M
$20.5M
$41,000,000
$35M