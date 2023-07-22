Once breaking news occurred at the NFL's franchise tag deadline Monday regarding new, long-term contracts for the three remaining franchise-tagged players, a trio of Pro Bowl running backs -- Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders, Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants and Tony Pollard of the Dallas Cowboys -- the position's best had enough. After numerous Pro Bowl backs spoke out on Twitter about the NFL's apparent disdain for enriching them on second contracts, they're coming together for an organized discussion via Zoom to discuss what they as a position group can do to help save their financial futures, according to ProFootballTalk.

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, who became the seventh player since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger to lead the league in touchdowns scored in consecutive seasons, is reportedly the meeting's organizer. Ekeler hasn't received a contract extension from the Chargers despite his historic efforts, and he couldn't find interest on the trade market. All he was given was additional incentive bonuses for the 2023 season.

Green Bay Packers Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones took a pay cut in order to remain with the Green and Gold despite running for a career-high 1,121 rushing yards, the 10th most in the NFL. Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon also restructured his deal to make himself more affordable for the AFC runner-ups. Free agent Dalvin Cook, who is the only player in the entire NFL with at least 1,100 rushing yards in each of the last four seasons, was outright released by the Minnesota Vikings this offseason.

Six years ago, back in 2017, the running back franchise tag figure was $12.1 million. Today, that figure has decreased by $2 million to $10.1 million, which is what Jacobs -- who led the NFL in rushing (1,653) and scrimmage yards (2,053) in 2022 -- Barkley and Pollard will make in 2023 on their fully guaranteed, one-year deals. On the flip side, franchise tag figures have all increased for quarterbacks ($21.2 million in 2017 to $32.4 in 2023), wide receivers ($15.6 million in 2017 to $19.7 million in 2023), offensive linemen ($14.2 million to $18.2 million), defensive ends ($16.9 million in 2017 to $19.7 million in 2023) and cornerbacks ($14.2 million in 2017 and $18.1 million in 2023).

Options like differently structured contracts as outlined by CBS Sports' Joel Corry or perhaps petitioning the NFL Players Association to help them try and get the current collective bargaining agreement, which is in place through the 2030 season, an addendum could be on the table for Saturday night's agenda. As illustrated in Hollywood where both writers and actors are currently on strike, there is more power in a collective, unified front when asking for a better compensation situation. That's something the NFL's running backs are trying to also build and achieve right now.