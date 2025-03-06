The 2024 offseason included one of the best free agent signings in NFL history. It also included one of the worst.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman struck gold when he acquired former Giants Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley to a three-year, $37.5 million deal. Barkley immediately paid dividends, rushing for over 2,000 yards during his first regular season in Philadelphia before helping lead the franchise to its second Super Bowl title. Barkley's historic season was recently rewarded in the form of an extension that has made him the highest-paid running back in NFL history.

Barkley is the gold standard when it comes to free agent signings. The Atlanta Falcons, however, committed an all-time gaffe when they signed quarterback Kirk Cousins to a massive four-year, $180 million deal before they spent a first-round pick on fellow quarterback Michael Penix Jr. The selection of Penix was nothing short of puzzling considering what they had just invested in Cousins, who later admitted that he had no idea that the Falcons had any intention to draft a quarterback in the first round when he signed with them.

The Cousins saga cracked the following list of the 10 worst free agent signings of all time. It's safe to say that the NFL's 32 general managers are hoping to avoid making a signing that gets included in this list this time next year.

10. RB Franco Harris (Seahawks): 1984

One of the greatest running backs of all time, Harris signed with Seattle after a contract dispute with the Steelers. The Hall of Famer had just 170 yards in eight games with the Seahawks after rushing for over 1,000 yards during his final year in Pittsburgh.

9. Andre Rison (Browns): 1995

The cash-strapped Browns had to take out a loan in order to sign Rison to what was at the time the most lucrative deal for a wide receiver in NFL history. Rison, who signed a five-year, $17 million deal, caught less than half of his targets in what was a disastrous year for both himself and the Browns, who announced during the season that they were moving to Baltimore.

Rison won a Super Bowl with the Packers the following season after not making the move to Baltimore.

8. Nnamdi Asomugha (Eagles): 2011

Asomugha was coming off of three straight Pro Bowl seasons with the Raiders when he signed a five-year, $60 million deal with the Eagles. His signing was one of the things that prompted then-Eagles backup quarterback Vince Young to declare the Eagles as the "Dream Team".

While Asomugha wasn't terrible from a statistical standpoint, the Eagles' 12-20 record during his two seasons in Philadelphia branded the signing as a major bust. He was released after the 2012 season.

Jackson signed a whopping five-year, $82.5 million deal a year after picking off a career-high eight passes with the Patriots in 2021. Injuries, however, limited him to just five games during his first season in Los Angeles.

Jackson played in just two games for the Chargers in 2023 before he was traded back to New England in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick. New England released him earlier this month.

Bell signed a four-year, $52.5 million deal with the Jets after sitting out the entire 2018 season over a contract dispute. A two-time All-Pro with the Steelers, Bell struggled to find his footing in New York. He averaged a scant 3.2 yards per carry during his first season with the Jets. Bell played in just two games for the Jets in 2020 before being released.

5. QB Nick Foles (Jaguars): 2019

The Jaguars were hoping for more magic from Foles, a former Super Bowl MVP who signed a four-year, $91 million deal that included a franchise-record $50.125 million guaranteed. A broken collarbone, poor play and the emergence of Gardner Minshew ultimately ended Foles' run in Jacksonville after four uneventful games.

4. S Adam Archuleta (Washington): 2006

Washington made the former Rams first-round pick the highest-paid safety in NFL history with a six-year, $30 million deal. Archuleta started just seven games for Washington, though, before he was traded to the Bears in 2007.

3. WR Kenny Golladay (Giants): 2021

This is one of the worst free agent acquisitions of all time for good reason. Golladay was a Pro Bowler with the Lions in 2019, was injured most of the 2020 season, then signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the Giants in 2021. He caught just 43 passes in two seasons with the Giants, who released him last offseason.

2. Kirk Cousins (Falcons): 2024

Prior to drafting Penix, the Falcons' acquisition of Cousins made sense. Atlanta was 7-10 each of the previous three seasons and appeared to be a quarterback away from making a serious run at the NFC South division title. Cousins, who played the previous six seasons with the Vikings, was enjoying one of his best seasons statistically under he suffered a season-ending injury eight games into the 2023 season.

But Cousins immediately struggled in Atlanta, and he never really recovered. He threw a league-high 16 interceptions and was ultimately benched in favor of Penix after 14 games. While the Falcons have already moved on to Penix, they need to figure out what to do with Cousins, who is currently slated to return to the team as an insanely overpaid backup.

1. DT Albert Haynesworth (Washington): 2009

Washington signed the two-time All-Pro to a seven-year, $100 million contract, but quickly regretted that decision. During his first year in Washington, Haynesworth publicly questioned the coaching staff while failing to produce up to expectations. Conflicts between Haynesworth and the coaching staff continued in 2010, along with his lack of production. Haynesworth was traded to the Patriots in 2011.