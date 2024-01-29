For the second time in the Kyle Shanahan era, the San Francisco 49ers are going to the Super Bowl. And for the second time, they will face the same opponent: the Kansas City Chiefs.

Back in 2019, the Niners won the NFC title game and the Chiefs emerged from the AFC, and the two sides squared off in Super Bowl LIV. The 49ers at one point held a 20-10 lead, but Kansas City stormed back with 21 unanswered fourth-quarter points to pull out the victory, capturing the first of two (so far) Super Bowls they've won with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes.

A few years later, the Niners who remain from that 2019 team have a chance to make up for it. And star edge rusher Nick Bosa, for one, thinks that's quite poetic. "It's perfect," Bosa said, according to 49ers Web Zone. "And they're as great as an organization, coach, quarterback as there is. And they were down, not looking great this year either, and they're playing their best ball now, so it's going to be a big challenge."

Bosa had himself a monster game in that previous Super Bowl, picking up a sack, a tackle for loss, a batted pass, and two additional quarterback hits. But the Chiefs were able to move the ball through the air and on the ground down the stretch of the game. Since that loss, San Francisco has been trying to get back. The Niners made each of the last three NFC title games, but this is the first time they've won it.

"We have been trying really hard to get back to this moment," coach Kyle Shanahan said. "We have been close a number of times. This time, we got it done, and we'll spend these two weeks to prepare and make sure it's a hell of a game."