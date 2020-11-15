The scene: Cleveland Browns had a 10-7 lead over the Houston Texans with 1:07 remaining in regulation. Running back Nick Chubb, in his first game back from a knee injury, took his final carry of the game, ran off-tackle to the boundary, turned the corner and found daylight, rumbling 59 yards down the sideline as no Texans defender could catch him.

The issue? The end zone was 60 yards away. Chubb intentionally stepped out of bounds at the 1-yard line with 56 seconds remaining despite zero Texans defenders standing between him and his second rushing score of the afternoon. Houston was out of timeouts and Baker Mayfield was able to kneel twice to run out the clock.

Fantasy implications aside -- Chubb's selfless decision will inevitably cost someone a Fantasy win in Week 10 -- the Browns had been 3.5-point favorites over the Texans for most of the week. Had Chubb stepped into the end zone as most running backs would have been apt to do, Cleveland would have easily covered the spread. Five of eight CBS Sports experts projected the AFC North franchise to cover a 3-point spread early this week, so they pushed.

"The line opened at Browns -2.5 in many places, so anyone that got it early still cashed a winner. Those who were able to get Browns -3 at least pushed, but everyone who hopped on after it moved off the key number of 3 was left holding the empty bag," SportsLine managing editor R.J. White said.

From a gameplay perspective, it is the type of heady decision that the league has come to expect from the third-year running back out of Georgia. Cleveland would have been a two-score leader if Chubb had run into the end zone, so the risk was low that the Browns would go on to lose, but he removed all chance by allowing his team to run out the clock.

For an example of a similar play taking an alternative course, look no further than the Week 7 game between Atlanta and Detroit. With 1:12 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Lions having already used all three timeouts with a two-point lead, Falcons running back Todd Gurley took the carry on first-and-goal and failed to notice Detroit's defenders steering clear of his path to the end zone. When he realized what was happening, he tried to stop his momentum, but it was too late. Gurley fell into the end zone giving Atlanta a 22-16 lead. If they had run the clock down and called on the field goal unit for a potential game-winner, then Detroit never would have had a chance to retake the field. As it played out, the Lions got the ball back, marched down the field and scored the game-winning touchdown on the final play of regulation. Gurley and Chubb both attended the University of Georgia.

Chubb had the league lead in rushing before sustaining an injury that cost him four games. The Browns improved to 6-3 on the back of the former second-round pick, who recorded 126 rushing yards and a touchdown on 19 carries in Sunday's victory.