Veteran free agent running back Nick Chubb is expected to sign with the Houston Texans on Monday if he passes a team physical, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Chubb, one of the best available players on the free-agent market, is on the verge of finding a new home in the AFC after a return to the Cleveland Browns became "increasingly unlikely." The Texans could pair Joe Mixon with the four-time Pro Bowler to shore up their backfield, which lacked reliable playmaking in 2024 when Mixon was off the field.

A move to Houston would clear a path to playing time for Chubb, who would find himself in a crowded running back room if he would have re-signed with Cleveland. The Browns selected Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson in the second and fourth rounds of the NFL Draft and brought Jerome Ford back from last year's roster. Investing in those other options made Chubb the odd man out in Cleveland.

"I was told that he's hoping to sign here soon, and maybe he gets something done before a minicamp, gets into a team," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said Sunday on SportsCenter. "The return to Cleveland's not totally off the table, from what I'm told, but probably unlikely because of their draft plans; they drafted multiple running backs. I'm told Houston could be one to watch here. They've been looking at that running back market, maybe adding somebody with Joe Mixon."

Nick Chubb free agency: Browns GM Andrew Berry says it's 'increasingly unlikely' team re-signs RB Jared Dubin

Mixon paced the Texans backfield last season with a dynamic 1,016-yard, 11 touchdown season, but rushing production lacked outside of his efforts. Dameon Pierce was the No. 2 option and accumulated a modest 293 yards and two touchdowns, and 92 of those yards came on one play. Mixon also led all Texans running backs in the receiving department by a significant margin.

While his numbers dwindled last season in his return from injury, Chubb remains a proven back with 1,500-yard upside and four 1,000-yard seasons on his résumé. His free agency stock unquestionably took a hit, though, as he was clearly not in peak form after his year-long absence tied to multiple knee surgeries.

Chubb underwent procedures in 2023 to repair his medial capsule, meniscus, MCL and ACL in his left knee. It was the same knee in which he tore his MCL, LCL and PCL in a 2015 injury during his college career at Georgia.

At his best, Chubb was one of the top running backs in the NFL. He made the Pro Bowl in four straight years from 2019-22 and rushed for at least 1,000 yards in each of those seasons, maxing out at 1,525 yards in 2022, his most recent fully healthy season. Chubb set and matched a career high in touchdowns with 12 in two different campaigns across that span.