Four-time Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb's career with the Cleveland Browns appears to be at the end. General manager Andrew Berry announced on Tuesday that the team expects Chubb to hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent, and for a veteran running back, a team far from contending -- like Cleveland is -- doesn't really make sense.

"We do expect Nick to hit the market," Berry said, via Cleveland.com, at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. "Obviously his contract is up this year. We'll meet with his reps and everything like that, but it's obviously something we need to work through over the next couple weeks."

Another reason why Chubb is set to become a free agent is because injuries have stifled a player who was once one of the NFL's best. He and Derrick Henry were the only players in the entire NFL with over 6,000 yards rushing and over 45 rushing touchdowns from 2018-22, Chubb's first five seasons in the league. There was a real case to argue Chubb was the league's top back entering the 2023 season, but that's when the injuries began to hit. He tore his MCL in 2023 and broke his foot in 2024, but if he can land with a team that has a nice complementary back or a high-end quarterback and/or offensive line, Chubb could maybe turn the clock back just ahead of turning 30.

Here are a few landing spots that make sense given Chubb's time in Cleveland has likely run out.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have money to burn ($56.9 million in effective cap space per OverTheCap.com, the ninth-most in the league) and a hole at running back with Najee Harris set to be an unrestricted free agent and Jaylen Warren set to be a restricted free agent. Should the Steelers opt to a pay a slightly lower price tag than what Harris could go for, Chubb makes sense, and Pittsburgh is reportedly interested in him. The Steelers obviously know him well from seeing him twice a year, and he could create a fun backfield rotation in tandem with Warren.

Both Chase Brown (ankle sprain) and Zack Moss (neck) missed time because of injuries last season. If Chubb's price tag after coming off of a couple injury-plagued seasons himself is on the lower side, teaming up with Joe Burrow and Cincy's high-powered passing game could appeal to Chubb after having to deal with Deshaun Watson lately.

The three-time defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs could use a jolt to their rushing attack, one that averaged the 11th-fewest rushing yards per game (105.3) in the entire league last season. Running back Isiah Pacheco struggled after an early-season fibula injury, and running back Kareem Hunt is set to become a free agent. The Chiefs could sign Chubb, if the price is right and he wants to truly ring chase, to be a nice complement to Pacheco. Playing alongside Patrick Mahomes could extend Chubb's career with all the light boxes he would face.

Even though the Los Angeles Chargers have Pro Bowler Justin Herbert at quarterback, offensive coordinator Greg Roman operates a run-first offense, something Chubb could love. The Chargers also reached the postseason in Year 1 under head coach Jim Harbaugh, so they also offer Chubb the chance to taste the postseason while getting paid nicely. Los Angeles has the sixth-most effective cap space in the NFL, $62.2 million, per OverTheCap.com. J.K. Dobbins is also set to hit free agency, so there's a chance Chubb could take his former AFC North rival's place in the Chargers backfield.

Running back Aaron Jones is set to become a free agent after posting career highs in both rushing yards (1,138) and carries (255) in 2024. If Minnesota wants to add a more bruising runner who is a touch younger than Jones, Chubb could make sense in 2024 Coach of the Year Kevin O'Connell's offense. The Vikings will likely prioritize the run game with quarterback J.J. McCarthy likely experiencing his first taste of NFL regular-season football in his second season following a preseason meniscus injury. Minnesota is also equipped with $61 million in effective cap space, the seventh-most in the league.