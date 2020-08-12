Watch Now: Time to Schein: Kevin Stefanski on Baker Mayfield 'I've been really impressed with him' ( 2:16 )

Nick Chubb finished second in the NFL in rushing yards last season, coming ever-so-close to becoming the first Cleveland Browns back to win the rushing title since LeRoy Kelly did it in 1968. Chubb entered the final week of the year leading Derrick Henry in rushing yards, only to see Henry overtake him on the final day as he finished as the bridesmaid. This year, Chubb wants to be the bride.

"Just more motivation. Trying to do it this year," Chubb said in a conference call. "Just working out, as I always do, working hard and running hard. I believe everything happens for a reason, and you just keep working and striving and things will fall into place for you. That is my mindset

"I stick to what I always do. I just go home, I work my tail off, workout, lift, grind and do football drills every day. There is not really one thing I try to get better at. I just try to do what I always do but get faster, bigger and stronger."

Chubb actually ended his 2019 season as the league's rushing leader, only for Derrick Henry to blow past him for 211 yards in his final game (after Cleveland's game had finished). Henry finished with 1,540 yards while Chubb had 1,494.

Chubb wants the rushing title for himself, but his own teammate may end up being his biggest obstacle towards taking home the crown. Kareem Hunt is a former rushing champion and will be on the roster to start the season this year (Hunt missed the first eight games in 2019 due to suspension).

Hunt averaged 10 touches in his eight games last season, but that was under a different coaching staff. New Browns coach Kevin Stefanski showcased a two-back system in Minnesota last year, as Dalvin Cook had 52.5% of the team's carries (Cook also missed two games last season).

Still, the Browns aren't going to let Hunt sit on the sidelines, especially with his pass-catching ability. Chubb is fine with sharing the load in Cleveland, especially knowing how much of a difference-maker Hunt is.

"Whatever happens, I trust in the coaching staff and I trust in the team. I know they will put us in the best position to win. However that looks, I am fine with it," Chubb said. "He (Hunt) can do so many different things. It doesn't have to be him running the ball. It can be catching it out of the slot. I think we have a lot of guys on this team and a lot of playmakers, and you can't go wrong with who has the ball. Pick your poison.

"The coaches do a great job of dividing it up, even if they don't have to divide it up. If one guy is our guy, then we can go to him -- maybe he has a hot hand this game."