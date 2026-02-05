The Seattle Seahawks may have suffered a significant setback four days before they face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX. Nick Emmanwori, Seattle's standout rookie safety, was limited during Wednesday's practice after injuring his ankle.

Emmanwori was injured while defending a pass and walked the field under his own power while being comforted by teammates and coaches, according to a pool report from the Pro Football Writers of America.

"He had an ankle today, we brought him in to look at it, and we'll kind of go from here and figure out what are the next steps," Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said, per the pool reporter on hand.

One of the NFL's top-performing rookies this season, Emmanwori has played a key role in Seattle getting to its third Super Bowl and first since the 2014 season. The 35th overall pick in last year's draft, Emmanwori started in 11 of Seattle's 14 regular season games. He tallied 81 tackles, 2.5 sacks, an interception and broke up 11 passes while helping the Seahawks boast the NFL's top-ranked scoring defense.

Emmanwori recovered a fumble during Seattle's blowout win over the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round and broke up three passes during the Seahawks' win over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game.

While Seattle has an experienced backup in safety Ty Okada, Emmanwori's versatility makes him a valuable commodity in Seattle's defense.

Prisco's pick for Seahawks vs. Patriots in Super Bowl 2026: Stout Seattle defense shuts down New England Pete Prisco

Four other Seahawks were limited in practice on Wednesday, including quarterback Sam Darnold, who has been nursing an oblique injury he suffered in practice on Jan. 15. Darnold has been limited in each practice since injuring the oblique, and Macdonald said his quarterback is "right on schedule."

"We've had this plan here over the last X amount of weeks, and it varies every day," Macdonald told the PFWA pool reporter. "And today he had a great day, so we're right on schedule."