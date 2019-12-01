Nick Foles benched, Gardner Minshew returns as Jaguars quarterback against Buccaneers

When veteran quarterback Nick Foles returned from the injury he suffered in Week 1, he was promptly placed back in the starting lineup for the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, it proved to be short-lived. Following another slow start -- a 25-0 deficit to the Buccaneers to be precise -- Jacksonville decided to bench the veteran and return to rookie Gardner Minshew.

Foles had completed 7 of 14 passes for 93 yards and an interception before being pulled Sunday. Head coach Doug Marrone likely felt obligated to start Foles due to the $88 million the organization committed to the quarterback during the offseason. Jacksonville has been outscored by 67 points since Foles returned to the starting lineup in Week 11 vs. the Colts.

The Jaguars went 4-4 with Minshew as a starter. Coming into Sunday's game, the sixth-round pick had completed 188 of 307 passes for 2,285 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed 42 times for 235 yards.

Jacksonville will be facing a quarterback controversy this offseason but they may realistically have to keep both quarterbacks. Based on the way Foles' contract is structured, the franchise does not have a legitimate chance to get out of his deal until 2021, but they would still owe him $12.5 million. It is hard to envision a team having an interest in taking on the 30 year old's contract via trade.

The Arizona product fractured his collarbone during Week 1 against the Chiefs. Colts wide receiver Devin Funchess suffered a fractured collarbone the same day and it has been reported his season is over.

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported that the Jaguars may be forced to make 'major' changes this offseason: "Members of the coaching staff and front office [are] concerned about their job security and [are] beginning to reach out to associates around the league to inquire about availability elsewhere."

With a loss Sunday, Jacksonville would be knocked out of the playoff hunt for all intents and purposes. Marrone has compiled a 21-25 record, including the postseason pending the outcome of Sunday's game.