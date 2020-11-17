Nick Foles was carted off the field after taking a hard hit by Vikings defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo during the final minute of the Bears' 19-13 loss on "Monday Night Football." Bears coach Matt Nagy said after the game that Foles suffered a right leg/hip injury on the play. The Bears are preparing for the possibility that the injury could be season-ending, according to Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune.

Foles fell on the right side of his body after getting hit on Chicago's final offensive possession. He was replaced by Tyler Bray, who completed his first pass before ending the game with four straight incompletions.

Foles, who was seen communicating with the Bears' medical staff as he was being carted off the field, went 15 of 26 for 106 yards with an interception. He received virtually no help from a running game that rushed for just 41 yards on 17 carries. The Bears sorely missed running back David Montgomery, who missed the game with a concussion.

With the loss, the Bears fell to 5-5 after a 5-1 start. Conversely, the Vikings are now 4-5 after a 1-5 start. Both teams are currently ahead of Detroit (4-5) and behind Green Bay (7-2) in the NFC North standings.

A nine-year veteran, Foles is in the middle of his first season in Chicago. A Super Bowl MVP after leading the Eagles to a victory over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII, Foles is 2-5 as the Bears starter this season. Despite the Bears' lack of success, Foles had been enjoying success as of late. He threw for 607 yards and five touchdowns in Chicago's last two games heading into Monday night's game.

We will continue to provide updates on Foles' status as soon as more information is available.