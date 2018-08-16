Nick Foles downplays Tom Brady's Super Bowl handshake snub: 'It's not a big deal at all'

On Thursday, the Patriots and Eagles will meet for the first time since Super Bowl LII, which means it's time to briefly look back at what happened in February instead of what's to come during the upcoming season. Specifically, it's time to ask Nick Foles about Tom Brady's Super Bowl handshake -- rather, the handshake that never happened.

On Wednesday, reporters wanted to know if Foles is hoping Brady will engage with him after he didn't shake his hand following the Eagles' win over the Patriots in the Super Bowl. To no one's surprise, after he confirmed that he still hasn't heard from Brady since the game, Foles said he really doesn't care about what happened in the past and what happens in the future.

It's not a big deal to him.

"It will happen when it happens. We practiced with the Patriots several years ago, and I got to stand there and talk to Tom for quite a bit. He's a great guy. I have all the respect in the world for him," Foles said, per ESPN's Tim McManus.

"I think everyone's making a really big deal out of this and it's not a big deal at all. I've already talked to him before; he's a guy I've always looked up to. You've got to admire someone who is probably the greatest ever and still going strong. I mean, even at his age (41) he seems to get better and better. I've already had a conversation with him before when we practiced, so if we have one in the future, we'll have one and it will be cool."

Foles is right, of course. Brady not shaking Foles' hand isn't a big deal considering the circumstances: Brady had just thrown up a final Hail Mary and immediately after the ball fell incomplete, the Eagles rushed the field as confetti fell from the ceiling.

Foles didn't care about the snub in the immediate aftermath of the game.

"I didn't get to see Tom. I was looking for Tom," Foles said at the time. "It got pretty crazy really fast. He's one of the greatest of all time. Guy does it right. He has been unbelievable. He was unbelievable tonight. I can't say enough about him."

He didn't care a couple weeks later.

"I didn't hear from him, but I will say this: As soon as the game's over, you can't move. You can't even like express emotions. There are so many cameras," Foles told Jimmy Kimmel at the time. "You have to have a blocker in front of you. I was about to get Jason Kelce and say, 'Hey, bro, can you come with me for five minutes.' Just block, block."

And he doesn't care now. And so, that ends what could've been an interesting storyline heading into Thursday night's game. Instead, we'll be forced to look ahead to the upcoming season.

For the Eagles, Thursday's game against the Patriots is a chance for lesser known members of their receiving group to make an impression days after it was reported that WR1 Alshon Jeffery might be forced to miss the beginning of the season as he recovers from rotator cuff surgery. Foles, who didn't play in the team's preseason opener, is expected to get some reps, which is important considering he might be needed at the beginning of the regular season as Carson Wentz continues to make his way back from a torn ACL and LCL.

For the Patriots, Thursday's game against the Eagles is also about their receiving group as newcomer Eric Decker tries to prove he deserves a roster spot, but it's also about rookie offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn potentially making his professional debut and Brady surviving his 2018 preseason debut without picking up an injury.

