Nick Foles expected to return to practice next week, leaving Gardner Minshew's future in flux

Usually when your starting quarterback gets injured, that's pretty much the end of your season. That has not been the case with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nick Foles suffered a broken clavicle during the team's Week 1 loss to the Chiefs; despite having to turn to a rookie sixth-round pick to replace him not just in that game, but for every week since, Jags have actually held up pretty well.

Gardner Minshew is coming off his worst performance of the season against the Saints, but he's thrown multiple touchdown passes in four of six games and has been picked off only twice in 194 pass attempts. He's developed wonderful chemistry with receiver D.J. Chark, and is on his way to finding the same with Dede Westbrook. He looks like he might be a really nice find in a round where you don't normally get starting-caliber quarterbacks.

The Jags signed Foles to a four-year, $88 million contract this offseason, though, so it'll be interesting to see what they decide to do if and when he's able to return to the lineup. And that might be pretty soon, according to coach Doug Marrone, who believes Foles will return to practice next week.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone believes Nick Foles will return to practice next week. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) October 18, 2019

A return to practice doesn't mean Foles will be ready to play -- and he's actually not eligible to do so until after Week 11 anyway, because league rules mandate that players placed on injured reserve sit out at least eight weeks, and the Jags have their bye in Week 10. That means there are at least three more starts in which the Jaguars can evaluate Minshew before they have to make a decision. (Those games are against the Bengals, Jets, and Texans.) After trading star cornerback Jalen Ramsey earlier this week, it seems like the Jaguars are in position to pivot toward a youth movement, and that means Minshew.

They might be able to get some draft compensation for Foles either before the deadline or this offseason despite his large contract, and whatever they get could help them take advantage of Minshew's low salary relative to the value of his position. Of course, they could also decide to go right back to Foles, in which case they'd likely want to accelerate their timeline rather than delay it, but that would cast the Ramsey trade in an odd light.