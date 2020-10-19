The Chicago Bears are 5-1, but have been heavily criticized along the way. Chicago made a quarterback change after Nick Foles led the Bears to their second comeback of 15-plus points in three weeks, and the offense hasn't necessarily improved. In Foles' three starts, the Bears are averaging just 18 points and 257.7 yards over the past three games -- both among the bottom three in the NFL.

Foles doesn't seem concerned over the lack of offense. The Bears are 2-1 in his three starts and 5-1 on the year -- leading the NFC North in the process.

"Would you rather lose pretty or win ugly? I think we'd rather win ugly," Foles said after Sunday's 23-16 victory over the Carolina Panthers. "Ultimately in the NFL it's about winning games. It doesn't matter how you do it, it just matters that you get it done. If you put up 50 points and you lose a game, those 50 points don't mean anything."

Foles does have a point, but the Bears defense has been carrying the workload over the past few games. Chicago is allowing just 18 points per game over the past three games, fourth in the NFL over that span. The Bears also allowed just 310.3 yards per game over the stretch, ranking in the top-6 in the league.

Foles has completed 64.2% of his passes in his three starts, throwing for 690 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. He has defeated two teams with a winning record -- including a fourth quarter comeback against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bears have a plus-12 point differential, the third-lowest of any team that has a .500 record or better that played six games this season.

A team that has started 5-1 hasn't missed the playoffs since 2009 (New York Giants). The Bears are on their way toward a playoff berth, no matter how the deck is apparently stacked.