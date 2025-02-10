Tom Brady has a weird connection to all things NFL. It's what happens when you play in the league for 20+ years. But he's now been in the building for both of the Super Bowls in which Patrick Mahomes was blown out and in the building for both of the Super Bowls won by the Eagles.

The man who took Brady down in that first Eagles win, Nick Foles, jumped on social media in the wake of the Eagles' 40-22 demolition of the Chiefs to give Brady a little burn and we'd be remiss not give him credit for the #shotfired.

You know how bad it burns Brady that, despite having SEVEN SUPER BOWL WINS, he could have more, if he'd only found a way to beat Foles. Brady even mentioned that he's "jealous" of Foles recently on a Fox playoff broadcast, so it's very apparent that the loss to the Eagles still bothers him.

There's a good chance Brady loved the outcome of Super Bowl LIX, however, even if it meant Foles could take a shot his way. Mostly because Mahomes and the Chiefs being blown out should end any discussion -- at least for now -- that Mahomes can walk down Brady as the GOAT.

No way does Brady get throttled like Mahomes did on Sunday night. He came close to it during the famous 28-3 game against the Falcons, but pulled off the most improbable comeback in Super Bowl history.

The opposite happened for Mahomes and the Chiefs in the final game of the year, with them playing their worst in the biggest possible moment. A comeback never even really materialized.

So Brady won in that regard, even if he had to take the L, again, on social media from Foles.