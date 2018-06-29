Nick Foles is apparently skipping meals to sign thousands of his books for Eagles fans
The Super Bowl MVP released 'Believe It,' the story of his NFL career, this week
Nick Foles gave his all to bring Philadelphia the first Super Bowl victory in Eagles history in February, and now he's giving his all to tell fans all about his improbable story -- even if it means skipping lunch and dinner.
Just about five months after he won Super Bowl LII MVP for his hand in dethroning the New England Patriots, the Eagles' heroic backup is touring local bookstores to promote this week's release of "Believe It," his memoir about his "journey of success, failure and overcoming the odds" in the NFL. Fans have lined up out the doors to have Foles autograph copies of the book, and according to 6 ABC's Jeff Skversky, the quarterback is even forgoing meals "to make sure every Eagles fan gets their book signed."
The book, which is already an Amazon bestseller and on pace to crack The New York Times' own list, highlights Foles' faith, family and his move from team to team, especially his reunion with the Eagles for their Super Bowl season. And while 100 percent of his proceeds will be redirected to various churches and charities, the quarterback has drawn thousands to his signings, as documented by fans and media around the Philadelphia area:
