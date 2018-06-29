Nick Foles is apparently skipping meals to sign thousands of his books for Eagles fans

Nick Foles gave his all to bring Philadelphia the first Super Bowl victory in Eagles history in February, and now he's giving his all to tell fans all about his improbable story -- even if it means skipping lunch and dinner.

Just about five months after he won Super Bowl LII MVP for his hand in dethroning the New England Patriots, the Eagles' heroic backup is touring local bookstores to promote this week's release of "Believe It," his memoir about his "journey of success, failure and overcoming the odds" in the NFL. Fans have lined up out the doors to have Foles autograph copies of the book, and according to 6 ABC's Jeff Skversky, the quarterback is even forgoing meals "to make sure every Eagles fan gets their book signed."

The book, which is already an Amazon bestseller and on pace to crack The New York Times' own list, highlights Foles' faith, family and his move from team to team, especially his reunion with the Eagles for their Super Bowl season. And while 100 percent of his proceeds will be redirected to various churches and charities, the quarterback has drawn thousands to his signings, as documented by fans and media around the Philadelphia area:

Eagles Quarterback, Nick Foles, is signing his new book at the bookstore up Main Street here in Doylestown. This the end of the in front of our office that goes 2/3s of the way around the block. Pretty impressive turn-out! pic.twitter.com/kXRMNtOIxr — CB West Ice Hockey (@buckspucks) June 28, 2018

After Zachary gave @NickFoles a high five, Zach licked his own hand. Nicks reaction was priceless. The kids were so excited to meet him! #crazytoddler #superbowlmvp #eaglesnation #bestreaction pic.twitter.com/zGWLxRe1n3 — Liz Langdon (@liz3490) June 28, 2018

I'm at the @NickFoles super bowl mvp tour and he's running a few minutes late because he just signed 2,000 books for the audience..... #legend #FlyEaglesFly — Tanner Niemczuk (@TannerBanter) June 27, 2018