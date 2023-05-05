Veteran quarterback Nick Foles is again looking for a new team, as the 34-year-old was officially released by the Indianapolis Colts on Friday. Foles signed a two-year deal with Indy last offseason, reuniting him with head coach Frank Reich. Reich was relieved of his duties last year, and replaced with another former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator in Shane Steichen.

Foles played in three games for the Colts last season with two starts (both losses). In all, he completed 25 of 42 passes for 224 yards, zero touchdowns and four interceptions. The former Super Bowl MVP has been a journeyman over the past few years. He spent 2019 with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and 2020-21 with the Chicago Bears before finding himself in Indy.

At this point in his career, Foles would serve as a valuable resource for a younger quarterback looking to establish himself as a legitimate starter in the league. Foles would also be an ideal emergency quarterback given his experience. Here are four potential landing spots for the 11-year veteran.

With Aaron Rodgers gone, the Packers quarterback room has a combined one NFL start. Jordan Love is the man going forward, and it's worth being excited about his potential. He flashed for a moment against the Eagles last year, when he led two scoring drives in the fourth quarter while completing 6 of 9 passes for 113 yards and one touchdown.

Behind Love currently is Sean Clifford, a surprise fifth-round pick many believed the Packers reached on, and Danny Etling. Adding a veteran voice to this room is something that would not only make Love more comfortable, but maybe head coach Matt LaFleur too.

The Buccaneers surprised some by avoiding the quarterback position entirely in the 2023 NFL Draft. They appear poised to move forward with Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask, but the problem is those are the only quarterbacks on roster. Head coach Todd Bowles is used to leaning on Tom Brady offensively. With Brady gone and a new offensive coordinator at the helm in Dave Canales, the Buccaneers are another team that could benefit from adding a veteran quarterback.

Like the Buccaneers, the Commanders surprisingly did not take a quarterback in the draft. Sam Howell is expected to be the starter in 2023, and Ron Rivera added Jacoby Brissett this offseason with Jake Fromm rounding out the quarterback room. Something tells me Washington isn't done adding at quarterback. Maybe Foles could be back in the NFC East soon.

Philadelphia Eagles

How could we not mention the Eagles when Foles is a free agent? Philly has absolutely zero need at the position right now with Jalen Hurts, Marcus Mariota, Tanner McKee and Ian Book on roster, but this is the franchise where Foles has played his best ball, leading the Eagles to their only Super Bowl title. He's 21-11 as the starter for the Eagles in the regular season, and 8-18 everywhere else.