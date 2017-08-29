Nick Foles misses Eagles practice, unlikely to play vs. Jets

Nick Foles is unlikely to play a preseason snap for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Foles missed Tuesday's practice with elbow soreness. Per Aaron Kasinitz of Penn Live, Foles is unlikely to play in Thursday's preseason finale at the New York Jets.

The Eagles No. 2 quarterback practiced Monday, but was not seen on the practice field during the two minutes Eagles media was allowed inside the bubble at the NovaCare Complex.

Foles has only practiced in full four times this preseason: the first practice of training camp, Sunday and Monday during Week 3 preparation of the Dolphins, and last Monday's practice.

With Foles out, Matt McGloin will be the No. 2 quarterback for Thursday's finale against the Jets. The Eagles' starters typically don't play in the fourth preseason game, which means McGloin will get the start.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson speaks to the media later Tuesday afternoon. An update on Foles and his elbow will be provided.

