Nick Foles returns to Jaguars OTAs after wife, Tori, announces she suffered miscarriage

Days after the Jacksonville Jaguars indefinitely excused quarterback Nick Foles from their offseason program, Foles' wife, Tori, has revealed she suffered a miscarriage of the couple's second child over the weekend.

"As several of you knew, we were about 15 weeks pregnant with our second baby," she wrote on Instagram Wednesday. "Early Sunday morning, after a rough couple days fighting a 'virus' of some sort, I went into sudden labor and knew something was wrong. Not long after we learned we had miscarried our baby boy.

"To fully labor and deliver and even see our baby boy was a pretty devastating process," she continued. "Come to find that I had contracted an infection of pneumonia in the blood. The emotions go back and forth from immense and overwhelming sadness, confusion and anger to a firm belief that God has this fully in his hands and will use this for good. We cannot always understand or explain, but we know that is true."

After missing several organized team activities for what the Jaguars called "personal reasons," Foles called Tori's message "a beautiful heartfelt post explaining what we have gone through this last week" and said "we are grateful for all the love, support and prayers."

The couple, married since 2014 with a 2-year-old daughter, has since returned from the hospital. Foles, who signed with the Jaguars this offseason after a Super Bowl-winning stint with the Philadelphia Eagles, reportedly returned to OTAs on Thursday after receiving a number of well wishes from players around the NFL.

"This will take time," Tori wrote of their recovery process. "So many thanks to everyone who has reached out to us and who has been praying for us."