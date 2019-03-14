Nick Foles says goodbye to Philly, Eagles fans as he leaves for massive deal with Jaguars

Nick Foles had himself quite the career in Philadelphia, but earlier this week it came to an end as the quarterback signed a four-year, $88 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Foles began his career with the Eagles, setting an all-time record for touchdown-to-interception ratio under Chip Kelly's guiding hand during his first season as a regular starter. He faltered after that, though, and eventually moved on to St. Louis and Kansas City before returning to Philadelphia to work as a backup to Carson Wentz.

The Eagles are lucky he decided to remain in the league rather than retire, because his stint as Wentz's backup ultimately led to the team's first Super Bowl victory, a dramatic win over the Patriots that saw Foles throw for three touchdowns and catch another as he won Super Bowl MVP. The Eagles gave him a raise and kept him around for one more year to back up Wentz, and he led them back to the playoffs again after Wentz suffered another injury.

Now, though, he is moving on. But not before he says goodbye to the organization that gave him his start and helped him become the player he is now. Here's Foles bidding the Eagles adieu in a first-person piece at The Players' Tribune.

I want to thank Andy Reid and everyone else who played a role in drafting and developing me in the first place, way back when. I want to thank the entire Eagles organization — and when I say entire, I mean it sincerely. From Mr. Lurie, to Howie Roseman, to Coach Pederson, and everyone else who was so instrumental in bringing me back for a second run, and making it successful..…. but also to our trainers; our video crew; our equipment staff; our strength staff; Dom, our head of security; our janitors; our media relations team; our massage therapists; our chefs; our sports-science crew..…. I'm talking anyone and everyone who made it so special, on a daily basis, to head into work and put on the midnight green. (I even want to thank Chip Kelly for trading me in 2015. Without that challenge in my life, I wouldn't be the player I am today.) I want to thank my teammates. It's been a joy to play this game with each and every one of you — and there is nothing that compares to gameday with y'all.

Of course, Foles was not going to forget about the Philadelphia fans. He saved his best goodbye for last, thanking the people of Philly for welcoming him into their family over the years.

I want to thank the city of Philadelphia, and Eagles fans everywhere. Because for as much of an honor as it's been to play for this team and this city…… the truest privilege has been over the last year, in the time since we won the Super Bowl — having Eagles fans share their stories with me. Having them remind me of how we didn't just win the Super Bowl; we won the Eagles' first Super Bowl ever. Getting to hear from Philly natives about how their father, or father's father, or mother, or mother's mother, cried tears of happiness after the game. Learning about how, for most people, rooting for the Eagles is more than a decision — it's a birthright. It's family.

Foles' introductory press conference with the Jaguars is on Thursday.