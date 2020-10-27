The Chicago Bears were supposed to have a spark to their offense when Nick Foles became their starting quarterback. Instead, the offense is as bad as it's ever been.

Monday night's loss to the Los Angeles Rams was a disaster, as the Bears offense could only muster three points in a 24-10 loss. The Bears' lone touchdown came on the defensive side of the ball as the offense netted just 279 yards and finished 4 of 14 on third down. Foles struggled once again, going 28 of 40 for 261 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions, as the Bears have scored a high of 23 points in his four starts.

Chicago's offense is struggling and former NFL quarterback Brian Griese, who's now a color analyst on "Monday Night Football," provided an explanation during the fourth quarter of the broadcast. After a pregame conversation with Foles, Griese said on the broadcast Foles told him plays come in and "I know I don't have time to execute that play call." Griese said Foles also told him that Bears head coach Matt Nagy "doesn't know how much time there is back here" to get the plays off.

That conversation with Griese made its rounds on social media in the blowout, and Foles was left to explain what he meant.

"That was definitely a miscommunication with Brian (Griese) and I," Foles said after the loss. "We do these pregame conversations the day before the game, just to give them information. That conversation – Coach Nagy and I have great conversation on the sidelines. There might be times where we go through it beforehand and say, 'Hey, what do you think?' There's times where you have to get the ball quick and whatnot.

"But in those situations, Matt and I have a great relationship on the sideline with conversations and everything. I think in that situation with Brian, it was just a miscommunication of words, because that's not what I was trying to bring across in that conversation."

Foles hasn't provided the answer the Bears needed on offense when he replaced Mitchell Trubisky after Week 3. The Bears have just 175 rushing yards since Foles became the starter, a huge reason why Chicago ranks in the bottom in points, total yards and third downs. Foles hasn't been much better either, completing 65.6% of his passes for 951 yards with three touchdowns and five interceptions.

If Foles and Nagy aren't on the same page, how can Chicago's offense function?

"I'll be honest and say, 'Hey, you know, right now maybe get the ball quicker, they're bringing some pressures and whatnot,'" Foles said in a deeper explanation of his communication with Nagy. "So, we were talking about game situations in game, Coach Nagy and I's conversations and our relationship. Part of that was the detail saying, "Hey, maybe we don't have the time right now for this type of drop, because of what they're bringing and the pressures of bringing.' It's easier with that to say, 'Hey, one, two, three ball out.' So, that's where the miscommunication lies.

"Those are actually conversations Coach Nagy and I have on the sidelines, so that when we go to the field we're ready to roll. I think that's a valuable relationship I have with him to be able to talk like that, understand specifically from his heart about each game is its own entity, so you have to understand how to play it in the appropriate way."