Nick Foles shared inspirational message on overcoming failure that applies to everyone

Immediately after the Super Bowl ends, the world wants to hear from the Super Bowl MVP, who has usually performed some kind of impressive feat on the biggest possible athletic stage to help his team win. This year that MVP was Nick Foles, a soft-spoken quarterback who spent the week leading up to the Super Bowl earnestly answering questions.

Asked what he would want people to take from his journey, Foles delivered a calmly passionate and brilliant piece of inspirational advice: embrace failure.

"I think the big thing is don't be afraid to fail. In our society today, Instagram, Twitter, it's a highlight reel. It's all the good things. When you look at it, you think, like, wow, when you have a rough day, your life's not as good as that, [you think] you're failing," Foles said. "Failure is a part of life. That's a part of building character and growing. Without failure, who would you be? I wouldn't be up here if I hadn't fallen thousands of times, made mistakes. We all are human, we all have weaknesses.

"Throughout all this, to be able to share that and be transparent. I know when I listen to speak and they share their weaknesses, I'm listening. Because I can resonate.

"So, I'm not perfect. I'm not Superman. I might be in the NFL and I might have just won the Super Bowl. But we still have daily struggles. I still have daily struggles. That's where my faith comes in, that's where my family comes in. I think when you look at a struggle in your life, that's just an opportunity to grow.

"That's really just been the message: simple. If something's going on in your life and you're struggling, embrace it, because you're growing."

I speak for most of us when I say we are not Super Bowl champions and we are not Super Bowl MVPs. But I also think I speak for most of us when I say failure is real and it is difficult to deal with. No one wants to fail. But failure happens because, as Foles notes, failure is a part of life.

Taking an L and turning it into a positive isn't easy. Foles himself nearly gave up. He wanted to retire from football when he was sitting on the bench behind Case Keenum in Los Angeles. There's plenty of self-reflection in that kind of moment and it is hardly easy.

Foles could have taken the easy path out and walked away from football, retiring with a ton of money to spend time with his family. Instead, he continued to battle and found himself on top of the world, the 2018 Super Bowl MVP and the man responsible for bringing Philadelphia its first Super Bowl title.

And after he did, he delivered a powerful and inspiring message that is worth saving for the future when you find yourself dealing with failure.