Nick Foles still hasn't heard from Brady, explains lack of Super Bowl handshake

The outcome of Super Bowl LII was never in doubt, with the Eagles winning 41-33 over the Patriots. But there was a little controversy after the game, with some folks wondering if Tom Brady snubbed Nick Foles on the handshake.

Surely it wasn't the case; Brady is a good sport and he was spotted later hugging it out with other Eagles players. But the Eagles backup quarterback, appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," said he still hasn't heard from Brady, even almost two weeks removed from the Super Bowl.

"I haven't heard from him yet," Foles said when Kimmel asked about it. "I know he's busy. I know he's got a lot going on."

Well, about that: Brady has weighed in on the loss via Instagram already and he is just kicking it in Costa Rica on vacation with his family. He probably has a little bit of free time. And he gave a shout-out to the Eagles in his Instagram post too.

Foles gave Brady an excuse, and clearly understood the line of questioning, because he said it's crazy on the field after the Super Bowl.

"I didn't hear from him, but I will say this: as soon as the game's over you can't move. You can't even like express emotions. There are so many cameras," Foles said. "You have to have a blocker in front of you. I was about to get Jason Kelce and say, 'Hey, bro, can you come with me for five minutes.' Just block, block."

You'd think Brady would figure out a way to say "Hey Nick, great job winning the Super Bowl as a backup, I know how it feels to have everyone doubt you over and over and over again and come out on top."

Or something like that. I'm not a gracious winner either -- most people aren't! -- so I can envision a scenario where Brady doesn't reach out to someone, but even if you don't see him after the game, drop him a note. Shoot him a quick text. It's the least you can do, Tom.

Mainly because Foles was a pretty nice guy about the whole thing and, unlike Brady back in the day, he won't get a chance to take over the starting job moving forward. That's because Carson Wentz is his Drew Bledsoe, and Carson Wentz is the future of the Eagles franchise.

Foles is still under contract for one more year and it might take a lot -- potentially even two first-round picks -- to acquire Foles in a trade. But there is the chance a trade goes down.

The backup quarterback didn't sound like he wants it to happen, telling Kimmel that "we love Philly" and he was the one who came back there as a backup in the first place.

"Yeah, we love Philly. We came back to Philly and they had us," Foles said. "So just to be part of the community and bringing the first Super Bowl there."

Although it is worth noting Foles gave the whole "we'll let this thing play out" quote, which sometimes is indicative of a situation that could go sideways.

"Yeah that's a question that everyone wants to know. The thing I look forward to -- the season's a long season. The family, my wife, we have an eight-month old daughter Lily, they sacrificed throughout the year because it's a seven-day-a-week job. So right now it's just focusing on being a father to the best of my ability," Foles said. "This is a time I look forward to and then with that part of football, we love Philly. That stuff's out of my control. We have agents that handle all that, but we love Philly, we love the situation and we'll worry about it when that time comes."

Usually when someone invokes letting his agent take care of stuff, it means he wants a raise. Does Foles want a raise? That would be reasonable given what happened, but he also signed a two-year deal. Does he want playing time? He has to know it's not coming in Philadelphia. Does he want to be traded somewhere he can play? It would be weird if he kept saying he loves Philly if he really wanted out of town.

But no one would blame him if he wanted to get traded. He just won the Super Bowl. He has a taste for winning and wants to win on his own. The choice just isn't up to him at this point, unfortunately.