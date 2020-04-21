Nick Foles to Eagles fans after joining the Bears: 'Please don't boo me too much'

Two years removed from winning Super Bowl MVP for helping the Philadelphia Eagles capture their first and only Lombardi Trophy, Nick Foles is set to play for his third team in three years. If and when he returns to the City of Brotherly Love as a member of the Chicago Bears, however, he's eager to stay in the good graces of Eagles fans, telling NBC Sports Philadelphia this week that he'd prefer those at Lincoln Financial Field still show him love.

"If I do ever come back and play in Philly," Foles told John Clark, "please don't boo me too much. I still love y'all."

Acquired by the Bears in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason, Foles may or may not open the 2020 season as Chicago's starter, even though he's got endorsements from three of his former head coaches. The Bears also aren't scheduled to play in Philadelphia until 2023, at the earliest, and Foles' deal with Chicago only runs through 2022.

But it's not like Foles, who spent two different stints with Philadelphia, wouldn't embrace the opportunity to play at the Linc, either way down the road or in a playoff game.

"That would be wild," he said. "That would be wild, and especially, you know -- you obviously want home-field advantage. But I know when the day happens -- and I'm glad it wasn't this last year -- that I do step back into the Linc, it will be extremely emotional. I'm not going to lie, I'm not going to sit here and say that it won't be. People ask me where my favorite place to play was, and I say there's nothing like playing a night game at the Linc, playing for the Philadelphia Eagles ... And I'm not afraid of saying that, even though I'm playing in Chicago."