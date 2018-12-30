Nick Foles to start in Week 17 and if Eagles make playoffs, but may not be back in Philly next year

Nick Foles has once again taken over for an injured Carson Wentz down the stretch of the season.

Last year, Foles struggled a bit late in the regular season, but once the Eagles got to the playoffs, he took off into the stratosphere and eventually led the Eagles to their first championship, winning Super Bowl MVP in the process. This year, Foles has been fantastic in the two games since he's taken over for Wentz. He's completed 74 percent of his passes while averaging 9.3 yards per attempt and throwing four touchdowns and two interceptions.

With Wentz still dealing with a fractured back, Foles is expected to remain the starter if the Eagles get some help on Sunday and end up making the playoffs, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. But the playoff run may be his last stretch of football with the team.

From @gmfb Weekend: #Eagles QB Carson Wentz is not expected to play in the playoffs, but he'll have a scan after the regular season to see if he's got a shot... meanwhile Philly has options for Nick Foles this offseason. pic.twitter.com/zoe2wq715I — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 30, 2018

Here's Rapoport:

After the season, the Eagles have a decision to make, and it really is this: Are they going to pick up his $20 million option on his contract, lock him in for another year? At that point, the expectation would be Foles would give back $2 million to the Eagles and buy his way toward free agency. Or do the Eagles franchise him and try to trade him? That really is the decision for the Eagles. It's clear he is not going to be back in Philly but how they send him to another team or into free agency is going to be a big story this offseason.

The Eagles have an option on Foles' contract that they have to pick up by a week after the Super Bowl. If they do pick up that option, Foles has five days to decide whether or not to accept. If he accepts, he's on the books for $20 million next season. If he declines, he has to pay back $2 million of his signing bonus in order to reach free agency. At that point, the Eagles could decide to re-sign him on a new deal, franchise him if they're unable to come to an agreement, or simply let him walk in free agency.

Doing the latter would be an inefficient use of resources, so the Eagles either picking up the option or using the franchise tag in order to facilitate a trade seems like the most likely option if they indeed intend to move Foles to another team next season.