Nick Foles to start in wild-card game and he'll get a massive bonus if Eagles beat the Bears

Nick Foles might have injured his ribs against the Redskins on Sunday, but he's not going to let that stop him from potentially leading the Philadelphia Eagles on another wild playoff run.

Despite getting banged up against Washington, Foles will be the starting quarterback this week when the Eagles travel to Chicago to face the Bears in the wild-card round. Eagles coach Doug Pederson revealed on Monday that Foles has been cleared to play and that his quarterback is, "Feeling good."

That's good news for the Eagles and that's mostly because Foles wasn't feeling so good during the second half of Philly's 24-0 win over Washington. Early in the fourth quarter, Foles had to leave the game after taking a shot to the chest. With Foles out, the Eagles turned to Nate Sudfeld, who will serve as the team's backup quarterback against the Bears.

Pederson said the Eagles will hold a walk-through practice on Wednesday to give his banged up guys some extra time to heal.

"It's more mental reps," Pederson said of what Wednesday's practice will be like. "Thursday -- as the week goes, we'll, I don't want to say cut him loose, but yeah, we'll take care of him and make sure he's ready for Sunday."

Although the Eagles are a big underdog heading into Chicago, winning in that type of situation seems to be Foles' specialty. With Foles running the show last season, the Eagles made a stunning run through the playoffs that included a 41-33 Super Bowl win over the Patriots in a game where Foles was named MVP.

The Eagles will definitely be hoping that Foles can harness some of last year's magic and use it for this year's postseason. So far, things are looking good on that end and that's because Foles will be entering the playoffs on a roll: The Eagles quarterback won three straight starts in December to help the Eagles steal a postseason berth from the Vikings during a wild Week 17. During Philly's win over Washington, Foles tied an NFL record by completing 25 passes in a row at one point.

If Foles can lead the Eagles to an upset win over the Bears, the biggest winner might be his bank account. Back in April, Foles restructured his contract with the Eagles and as part of the deal, Philly agreed to pay him a $500,000 bonus for every postseason game where he took at least 33 percent of the snaps. The Eagles also agreed to tack on another $500,000 for any postseason game that Philly won with Foles under center.

Basically, this means that Foles can rack up $1,000,0000 in bonus money per week in the playoffs if he plays 33 percent of the snaps in a game AND the Eagles win. Foles had a similar bonus during the regular season, except he made $250,000 for taking at least 33 percent of the snaps and another $250,000 if they won the game. In the regular season, Foles earned $2.25 million in bonus money by winning four of this five starts.

Although Foles will be making plenty of bonus money this year, he also missed out on $1 million due to his chest injury against the Redskins.

According to CBSSports.com's Joel Corry, who used to be an NFL agent, the Eagles are allowed to pay out the $1 million bonus if they feel that Foles did enough to earn it.